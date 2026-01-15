From the Open-Publishing Calendar
FREE AMERICA: No Fascism! No Ice! Nationwide Walkouts, Protests & Boycotts
Date:
Tuesday, January 20, 2026
Time:
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Free America Coalition
Location Details:
SF Bay Area, California and nationwide
Find an action near you: https://www.freeameri.ca
FREE AMERICA! NATIONWIDE DAY OF PROTEST ACTION
On January 20 at 2 PM local time, we will walk out of work, school, and commerce. We will withhold our labor, our participation, and our consent. A free America begins the moment we refuse to cooperate. This is not a request. This is a rupture. This is a protest and a promise.
Walkout. Boycott the billionaires - do not shop online or in person at mega stores. Join a protest.
★ We walk away from fascism.★
★ We walk towards a Free America.★
★ We fight for a future that belongs to us all.★
★ Everybody in, nobody out.★
★ Welcome to the Free America Walkout ★
One year into Trump’s second regime, we face an escalating fascist threat: ICE raids on our communities, troops occupying our cities, families torn apart, attacks on our trans siblings, mass surveillance, and terror used to keep us silent.
2025 was a year of marches that proved our collective strength. And the threats have grown so we must too. The MAGA Regime has already signaled that a second term means a deeper and more open wave of misogyny, racism, transphobia, xenophobia, and violence than the first. This moment calls for escalated commitment from our movement.
It is time for our communities to escalate, as well.
In the face of fascism, we will be ungovernable!
ORGANIZATIONS:
50501 Movement
50501 Monterey
50501 Sacramento
50501 San Francisco
American Association of University Professors
Capitol Hill Pride
Constitution Corner
Crafty Dingo Farms LLC
Creative Resisting
Democracy Labs
Democratic Club of Carlsbad & Oceanside - DEMCCO
DKAntifacists
Dominion High School
East Valley Unite
Equal Justice Society
Eternal Lens Media
NOW
Fayetteville Resistance Coalition
Feminist Generation
Granite State Resistance
Grassroots WB
Hill Country Resistance
Indian Maid Products Incorporated
Indivisible Abroad
Indivisible Media City Burbank
Indivisible Piemonte Italy
Indivisible Polk Florida, Inc
Indivisible West Alabama
International Feminists Of NC
Lives Robbed
Martin Weill's reports/ Quotidien
Mayday Collective
Money Out of Politics Movement
Mountainville Media
My Sistah’s House
National Nurses United
Newtown Action Alliance
North American Climate, Conservation and Environment(NACCE)
Ocean County Democratic Committee
Paradigms
PCUN, Oregon's Farmworker Union
Plot to Save Democracy
Refuse Fascism
Refuse Fascism L.A.
Removal Coalition
Represent Maine
Resistance Rountable Frankfurt (Germany)
Right To Be
Rising Majority
Sab
Safer communities for justice
Seniors 4 Peace
Texas Young Democrats Women’s Caucus
The Progressive Network
Victor News Network
Voices of Florida Fund
We (the People) Dissent
We Can Lead Change
Womens March Central Valley
Woodland Hills Indivisible
and local organizations
For more information: https://www.freeameri.ca/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jan 15, 2026 10:22AM
