FREE AMERICA: No Fascism! No Ice! Nationwide Walkouts, Protests & Boycotts

Date:

Tuesday, January 20, 2026

Time:

9:00 AM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Free America Coalition

Location Details:

FREE AMERICA! NATIONWIDE DAY OF PROTEST ACTION



On January 20 at 2 PM local time, we will walk out of work, school, and commerce. We will withhold our labor, our participation, and our consent. A free America begins the moment we refuse to cooperate. This is not a request. This is a rupture. This is a protest and a promise.



Walkout. Boycott the billionaires - do not shop online or in person at mega stores. Join a protest.



★ We walk away from fascism.★



★ We walk towards a Free America.★



★ We fight for a future that belongs to us all.★



★ Everybody in, nobody out.★



★ Welcome to the Free America Walkout ★



One year into Trump’s second regime, we face an escalating fascist threat: ICE raids on our communities, troops occupying our cities, families torn apart, attacks on our trans siblings, mass surveillance, and terror used to keep us silent.



2025 was a year of marches that proved our collective strength. And the threats have grown so we must too. The MAGA Regime has already signaled that a second term means a deeper and more open wave of misogyny, racism, transphobia, xenophobia, and violence than the first. This moment calls for escalated commitment from our movement.



It is time for our communities to escalate, as well.



In the face of fascism, we will be ungovernable!



ORGANIZATIONS:



50501 Movement

50501 Monterey

50501 Sacramento

50501 San Francisco

American Association of University Professors

Capitol Hill Pride

Constitution Corner

Crafty Dingo Farms LLC

Creative Resisting

Democracy Labs

Democratic Club of Carlsbad & Oceanside - DEMCCO

DKAntifacists

Dominion High School

East Valley Unite

Equal Justice Society

Eternal Lens Media

NOW

Fayetteville Resistance Coalition

Feminist Generation

Granite State Resistance

Grassroots WB

Hill Country Resistance

Indian Maid Products Incorporated

Indivisible Abroad

Indivisible Media City Burbank

Indivisible Piemonte Italy

Indivisible Polk Florida, Inc

Indivisible West Alabama

International Feminists Of NC

Lives Robbed

Martin Weill's reports/ Quotidien

Mayday Collective

Money Out of Politics Movement

Mountainville Media

My Sistah’s House

National Nurses United

Newtown Action Alliance

North American Climate, Conservation and Environment(NACCE)

Ocean County Democratic Committee

Paradigms

PCUN, Oregon's Farmworker Union

Plot to Save Democracy

Refuse Fascism

Refuse Fascism L.A.

Removal Coalition

Represent Maine

Resistance Rountable Frankfurt (Germany)

Right To Be

Rising Majority

Sab

Safer communities for justice

Seniors 4 Peace

Texas Young Democrats Women’s Caucus

The Progressive Network

Victor News Network

Voices of Florida Fund

We (the People) Dissent

We Can Lead Change

Womens March Central Valley

Woodland Hills Indivisible

and local organizations