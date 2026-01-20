top
East Bay

Oakland: ICE Out of Everywhere

Oakland: ICE Out of Everywhere

Fruitvale BART 3401 East 12th St, Oakland, CA
original image (1080x1437)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, January 23, 2026
Time:
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Solidarity in Bay Area
Location Details:
Fruitvale BART
3401 East 12th St, Oakland, CA
The Bay Area working class stands with Minneapolis against Trump’s fascist ICE goons. Join East Bay DSA, Bay Area Labor for Palestine, the Party for Socialism and Liberation, Palestinian Youth Movement, and others as we march and rally in Oakland to honor the historic Minneapolis general strike (Day of Truth and Freedom) called by Minnesota unions and the Minneapolis Regional Labor Federation.

The working class and socialists stand for life. ICE and the fascists stand for death. Democratic politicians are still weighing the pros and cons. In the same city that rose up against racist cops after the killing of George Floyd six years ago, fascists are being deployed to murder, kidnap, and brutalize migrants and people of color.

We know we face the same enemies here in the Bay Area - from racist cops to ICE agents and the billionaires who want to deploy them both against everyday people. It’s up to US to stand up and fight back - sick out, walk out, and stand in solidarity with our siblings in Minnesota - honor their call and join us to rally and march at the Fruitvale BART at 4:00 PM on Friday!
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jan 20, 2026 1:22PM
§NI AQUÍ NI ALLÁ ¡LA MIGRA PASARÁ!
by Solidarity in Bay Area
Tue, Jan 20, 2026 1:29PM
sm_oakland-ice-out-everywhere-spanish.jpg
original image (1080x1436)
La clase obrera del Área de la Bahía se solidariza con Minneapolis contra ICE y todos los agentes fascistas de Trump. Reúnanse a East Bay DSA, Bay Area Labor for Palestine, el Partido por el Socialismo y la Liberación y otras organizaciones mientras nos marchamos en Oakland para honrar la histórica huelga general de Minneapolis (Día de la Verdad y la Libertad), convocada por los sindicatos de Minnesota y la Federación Regional del Trabajo de Minneapolis.

La clase trabajadora y los socialistas defendemos la vida. ICE y los fascistas defienden la muerte. Los políticos demócratas todavía no han decidido qué defienden. En la misma ciudad donde se levantó contra la policía racista tras el asesinato de George Floyd hace seis años, están enviando fascistas para asesinar, secuestrar y brutalizar a migrantes y personas de color.

Depende de NOSOTROS levantarnos y luchar: tómate un día libre, deja el trabajo y solidarízate con nuestros hermanos y hermanas en Minnesota; honra su llamado y nos vemos en la estación Fruitvale del BART a las 4:00 p. m. este viernes.
