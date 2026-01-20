From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Oakland: ICE Out of Everywhere
Date:
Friday, January 23, 2026
Time:
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Solidarity in Bay Area
Location Details:
Fruitvale BART
3401 East 12th St, Oakland, CA
The Bay Area working class stands with Minneapolis against Trump’s fascist ICE goons. Join East Bay DSA, Bay Area Labor for Palestine, the Party for Socialism and Liberation, Palestinian Youth Movement, and others as we march and rally in Oakland to honor the historic Minneapolis general strike (Day of Truth and Freedom) called by Minnesota unions and the Minneapolis Regional Labor Federation.
The working class and socialists stand for life. ICE and the fascists stand for death. Democratic politicians are still weighing the pros and cons. In the same city that rose up against racist cops after the killing of George Floyd six years ago, fascists are being deployed to murder, kidnap, and brutalize migrants and people of color.
We know we face the same enemies here in the Bay Area - from racist cops to ICE agents and the billionaires who want to deploy them both against everyday people. It’s up to US to stand up and fight back - sick out, walk out, and stand in solidarity with our siblings in Minnesota - honor their call and join us to rally and march at the Fruitvale BART at 4:00 PM on Friday!
