Socialist members of Argentina's parliament issued a statement and fought for the parliament to support the general strike in Minneapolis and also called for an end to ICE.

SOCIALIST LAWMAKERS FROM ARGENTINA SUPPORT THE MINNEAPOLIS SHUTDOWN



On Friday, socialist lawmakers of the Workers Left Front- Unity, called on the Argentinean National Congress to repudiate Trump’s anti-immigrant crackdown in the United States and urged support for the anti-ICE protesters mobilizing in Minneapolis.



Sol Bajar

January 23, 2026



At the request of Representative Nicolás del Caño, the Left Front in Argentina submitted a draft resolution at the Argentinean National Congress to express its condemnation of the repressive, racist, and human rights–violating actions of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), in the context of the anti-immigrant offensive promoted by the administration of President Donald Trump.



The document, which was submitted to the lower house on Friday, also bears the signatures of Myriam Bregman, Romina del Plá, and Néstor Pitrola from the Left Front, and it denounces the brutal state violence perpetrated by ICE.



In addition, the resolution calls on the National Congress to support the mass protests taking place in U.S. cities and rejects the Trump administration’s immigration and security policy, denouncing it for criminalizing migration; militarizing cities with federal agents; and “promoting persecution, arbitrary detentions, institutional violence, and the murder of activists and human rights observers.”



The document also expresses support for the protests taking place in Minneapolis and dozens of other cities across the country, following the murder of Renée Good, a 37-year-old poet, wife, lesbian, activist, and mother of one, on January 7, just a few blocks from where George Floyd was killed in 2020. As the draft resolution states, this crime “marked a new leap in the escalation of violence and state repression.”



The draft resolution warns of an “escalation of repression and authoritarianism” in the United States, where ICE has become “one of the main instruments of social discipline, political persecution, and state violence,” with openly paramilitary operations: mass raids, arbitrary detentions, use of lethal force, and threats against activists and human rights observers.



According to the document, in 2025 alone, 32 people died in ICE custody, while December saw a record number of detentions: 68,440 people arrested, of whom almost 75 percent had no criminal record. The document cites the Guardian, which noted that “December was … the deadliest month” for people “in ICE custody: six people died.”



The document emphasizes that the response to ICE abuses on basic human rights has included, within the past weeks, thousands of demonstrations across the country, with slogans such as “ICE out of our cities”.



The document also connects “the United States’ repressive domestic policy with its foreign policy,” reaffirming “the rejection of all forms of imperialist intervention by the United States in Latin America” and denouncing that the militarization of cities, the persecution of migrant communities, and state violence within its borders are a direct counterpart to its imperialist offensive over the region.



The document submitted by the Left Front also highlights the role that workers, neighbors, and teachers are playing in organizing resistance from below to protect their communities.



Finally, the draft warns that in Argentina, the government of Javier Milei, a close ally of Trump, is also imposing authoritarianism and strengthening the state’s repressive apparatus through its new national security policy, summarized in the so-called DNU (a presidential decree), which gives federal agents greater powers to suppress social and political unrest.



Below you can find the full document.



DRAFT RESOLUTION



The Honorable House of Representatives

RESOLVES



To express its condemnation of the repressive, racist, and human rights–violating actions carried out by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in various cities across the United States, particularly in the state of Minnesota, as part of the anti-immigrant offensive promoted by the Donald Trump administration.



We repudiate the U.S. government’s immigration and security policy, which combines the criminalization of migration, the militarization of cities, and the use of federal forces, promoting persecution, arbitrary detentions, institutional violence, and the murder of activists and human rights observers.



We express our solidarity and support for the mass protests in Minneapolis and dozens of other cities across the United States against ICE, following the murder of legal observer Renée Good, a 37-year-old poet, lesbian, activist, and mother of one, a few blocks from where George Floyd was killed in 2020, marking a new escalation in state violence and repression.



We express our support for the day of action, strike, and walkout called by unions, social organizations, and community groups in Minneapolis this Friday, January 23. We support the protests in solidarity called in other cities in the United States in defense of immigrant rights and against institutional racism and state repression.



We reaffirm our rejection of all forms of imperialist intervention by the United States in Latin America, denouncing the close link between the foreign policy of Donald Trump’s government in the region and the practices of militarization and internal repression, which directly affect migrant, working-class, and racialized communities.



Nicolás del Caño

Myriam Bregman

Romina del Plá

Néstor Pitrola

FUNDAMENTALS



Mr. President



The United States is undergoing an escalation of repression and authoritarianism, driven by the Trump administration, which combines an unprecedented anti-immigrant offensive, the growing use of militarized federal forces within the country, and a renewed policy of imperialist intervention in Latin America.



In this context, the actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have become one of the main instruments of social discipline, political persecution, and state violence. ICE operations have taken on openly paramilitary characteristics: mass raids, arbitrary detentions, use of lethal force, threats to activists and human rights observers, and a systematic policy of terror against migrant, racialized, and working-class communities.



In 2025 alone, 32 people died in ICE custody. These deaths occurred as the Trump administration intensified its immigration crackdown, arresting a record number of people in December. In that month alone, ICE detained 68,440 people, nearly 75 percent of whom had no criminal record. As the Guardian reports, “December was also the deadliest month in ICE custody: six people died.”



In this context, thousands of families have been separated, children have been imprisoned in detention centers, and entire communities live under a regime of terror. This repressive framework uses ICE as a central tool for persecution, social discipline, and criminalization of immigration. In this context, broad sectors of citizens, the working class, and social movements have begun to question the very legitimacy of ICE, demanding the closure of detention centers and the end of its operations.



In this context, the murder of legal observer Renée Good on January 7 by an ICE agent in Minneapolis marked a turning point. For several consecutive days, Minneapolis became the epicenter of a sustained mobilization that confronted ICE’s presence day and night, giving rise to a wave of protests that spread to nearly 1,000 demonstrations across the country. Cities such as Los Angeles, Seattle, Detroit, Chicago, Houston, New York, and Washington, D.C., were the scene of protests that connected the anti-immigrant violence with the imperialist policy of the United States over Latin America, with broad sectors denouncing the direct relationship between foreign policy against oppressed peoples and state violence domestically.



Slogans such as “ICE out of our cities,” “Hands off Venezuela,” “No to war for oil,” and “U.S. out of Latin America” were heard throughout the protests, while solidarity grew with neighbors and workers organizing to stop raids and protect immigrant communities, as is happening in education, where teachers have put forward initiatives to protect students and families, creating “sanctuary teams” in schools, with the aim of defending children and teenagers from immigration persecution and the constant violation of their most basic rights.



Particularly relevant in this context is the call by unions and social movements in Minnesota to mobilize and to strike on Friday, January 23, demanding justice for Renée Good and the withdrawal of ICE from their communities. This call to paralyze work, schools, and daily activities in the face of Trump’s authoritarian and repressive politics has triggered protests in solidarity in other cities across the country. This is a great example that deserves our full support and a call to strengthen this perspective at the continental level. This is fundamental in the fight to twist the arm of Trump’s imperialist policy in the United States and throughout the region.



The gravity of the situation in the United States is exacerbated by the impunity of ICE’s actions.



With the largest budget among federal agencies, explicit political backing, and active recruitment from far-right sectors, ICE functions as a central cog in the institutionalization of racist and supremacist violence. Reports of torture, deaths in detention centers, and persecution of activists are multiplying, while judicial controls are insufficient and, in many cases, serve to normalize repression.



Given this scenario, it is clear that the defense of human rights, democratic freedoms, and the right to protest cannot be limited to statements or waiting for the institutions of the United States to react. It requires a response based on unity of action, both nationally and internationally.



From Argentina, a country with a history marked by the struggle against state terrorism and the defense of human rights, it is our responsibility to express a clear and strong repudiation of the actions of ICE, the anti-immigrant and repressive policies of Donald Trump’s administration, and the renewed imperialist offensive against Latin America. It is essential to express active solidarity with the demonstrations, strikes, and acts of resistance taking place in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and throughout the United States against Trump’s anti-immigrant and xenophobic policies.



In Argentina, this repressive drift has a concrete expression in the anti-immigrant policy promoted by the government of Javier Milei, for example, through the recent launch of the National Migration Agency, under the political leadership of the Ministry of Security headed by Alejandra Monteoliva, the successor to Patricia Bullrich. Also in DNU 366/25, which modifies Law 25.871, with which Milei’s government is moving forward with a regime of summary deportations, restrictions on entry and residency, expansion of discretionary powers, and an openly criminalization that consolidates a true immigration police force, reinforcing practices of persecution, racism, and criminalization of migration, in direct line with the ICE model.



It should also be noted that through Decree 941/2025, without any “necessity” or “urgency,” Javier Milei’s government ordered the expansion of the powers of intelligence agencies, which aims to develop a policy similar to that of ICE in the United States. This is yet another example of the Milei government’s alignment with and subordination to the United States, which is why we call for the immediate rejection of this unconstitutional decree.



For all these reasons, and for those that we will explain in due course, we request the approval of this draft resolution.