Salinas: ICE Out of Everywhere - Solidarity with Minnesota
Date:
Friday, January 23, 2026
Time:
4:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
via Roots of Resistance: The People's School
Location Details:
Corner of N. Main St & Harden Parkway, Salinas
This is a public solidarity action in support of Minnesota and immigrant communities everywhere, including OUR OWN.
Bring signs if you have them. Bring speakers, megaphones, and wear comfortable clothes.
⚠️ And please show up even if you don’t have a sign. Presence matters. We have strength in numbers & being there is enough! 💛
No work. No school. No shopping starting at 2pm-all day.
We know that historically, many protests and actions in Salinas have taken place at Blanco & S. Main, and those spaces matter.
This time, we are intentionally gathering in a different part of the city.
Resistance does not belong to one intersection. Our city is larger than one corner, and so is our responsibility to show up.
North Main & Harden Parkway is a highly visible, heavily traveled area where our message reaches people who may not always encounter public protest, but who are still part of this community.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/rootsofresistanc...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jan 21, 2026 10:12PM
