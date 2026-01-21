Salinas: ICE Out of Everywhere - Solidarity with Minnesota

Date:

Friday, January 23, 2026

Time:

4:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

via Roots of Resistance: The People's School

Location Details:

Corner of N. Main St & Harden Parkway, Salinas

This is a public solidarity action in support of Minnesota and immigrant communities everywhere, including OUR OWN.



Bring signs if you have them. Bring speakers, megaphones, and wear comfortable clothes.



⚠️ And please show up even if you don’t have a sign. Presence matters. We have strength in numbers & being there is enough! 💛



No work. No school. No shopping starting at 2pm-all day.





We know that historically, many protests and actions in Salinas have taken place at Blanco & S. Main, and those spaces matter.



This time, we are intentionally gathering in a different part of the city.



Resistance does not belong to one intersection. Our city is larger than one corner, and so is our responsibility to show up.



North Main & Harden Parkway is a highly visible, heavily traveled area where our message reaches people who may not always encounter public protest, but who are still part of this community.