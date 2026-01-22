San Jose: Stop ICE Terror - Solidarity with Minneapolis

Date:

Friday, January 23, 2026

Time:

5:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

via PSL Bay Area

Location Details:

San Jose City Hall, 200 E Santa Clara St, San Jose

This Friday, San Jose stands in solidarity with Minneapolis, where labor, faith, and community leaders have called for a historic shutdown to demand ICE out, justice for Renee Nicole Good, and an end to all ICE terror. From Minneapolis to San Jose, we refuse to allow Trump, ICE and the U.S. war machine to operate with impunity! We’re taking to the streets to say STOP ICE TERROR! ICE OUT OF OUR COMMUNITIES!