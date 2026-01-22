From the Open-Publishing Calendar
San Jose: Stop ICE Terror - Solidarity with Minneapolis
Friday, January 23, 2026
5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Protest
via PSL Bay Area
San Jose City Hall, 200 E Santa Clara St, San Jose
This Friday, San Jose stands in solidarity with Minneapolis, where labor, faith, and community leaders have called for a historic shutdown to demand ICE out, justice for Renee Nicole Good, and an end to all ICE terror. From Minneapolis to San Jose, we refuse to allow Trump, ICE and the U.S. war machine to operate with impunity! We’re taking to the streets to say STOP ICE TERROR! ICE OUT OF OUR COMMUNITIES!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DTyADSUD6C6/
