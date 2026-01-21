top
California
California
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 1/23/2026
California Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Immigrant Rights Labor & Workers Police State & Prisons

Los Angeles in Solidarity with Minneapolis

Placita Olvera 5-11 Olvera St, Los Angeles, CA 90012
original image (1080x1350)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, January 23, 2026
Time:
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
ICE Out LA
Location Details:
Placita Olvera
5-11 Olvera St, Los Angeles, CA 90012
NO WORK. NO SCHOOL. NO SHOPPING.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 23

Los Angeles in Solidarity with Minneapolis

GROW THE MOVEMENT:

Join your local Rapid Response and Community Defense Network

Call your Reps (202-224-3121)
Go to their offices → Demand ICE out of LA

Protest at Placita Olvera → 12pm

Find other actions here:
https://linktr.ee/SolidarityStrike

If joining from a union, show up in uniform

Plan your own solidarity action, strike, and student walk out → SHUT IT DOWN!

The flyer includes logos of 19 different local Los Angeles organizations.

WE DEMAND:

🔥 DEFUND & ABOLISH ICE 🔥
ICE out of LA, Minnesota, and everywhere

🔥 Justice for the 40+ killed by ICE 🔥
Renee Nicole Good, Keith Porter, Chaofeng Ge, and many more

https://tinyurl.com/DiedInDetention (link goes to Google Docs)

🔥 Restitution for damages 🔥
ICE must pay for trauma, medical care, and legal fees for victims and protesters

🔥 Nationwide eviction moratorium 🔥
Freeze rent and stop evictions during the ICE siege
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jan 21, 2026 12:16AM
§OUR DEMANDS
by ICE Out LA
Wed, Jan 21, 2026 12:16AM
sm_la-solidairty-twin-cities-demands.jpg
original image (1080x1350)
§Highland Park in Solidarity with Minneapolis
by ICE Out LA
Wed, Jan 21, 2026 12:21AM
sm_highland-park-solidairty-twin-cities.jpg
original image (1440x1800)
On Friday HLP will walk out to ABOLISH ICE
Watch this space for more details!

#AbolishICE #ICEOutOfLA #ICEOutOfHLP #ICEOutOfMN #Walkout
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$110.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code