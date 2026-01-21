From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Los Angeles in Solidarity with Minneapolis
Date:
Friday, January 23, 2026
Time:
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
ICE Out LA
Location Details:
Placita Olvera
5-11 Olvera St, Los Angeles, CA 90012
5-11 Olvera St, Los Angeles, CA 90012
NO WORK. NO SCHOOL. NO SHOPPING.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 23
Los Angeles in Solidarity with Minneapolis
GROW THE MOVEMENT:
Join your local Rapid Response and Community Defense Network
Call your Reps (202-224-3121)
Go to their offices → Demand ICE out of LA
Protest at Placita Olvera → 12pm
Find other actions here:
https://linktr.ee/SolidarityStrike
If joining from a union, show up in uniform
Plan your own solidarity action, strike, and student walk out → SHUT IT DOWN!
The flyer includes logos of 19 different local Los Angeles organizations.
WE DEMAND:
🔥 DEFUND & ABOLISH ICE 🔥
ICE out of LA, Minnesota, and everywhere
🔥 Justice for the 40+ killed by ICE 🔥
Renee Nicole Good, Keith Porter, Chaofeng Ge, and many more
https://tinyurl.com/DiedInDetention (link goes to Google Docs)
🔥 Restitution for damages 🔥
ICE must pay for trauma, medical care, and legal fees for victims and protesters
🔥 Nationwide eviction moratorium 🔥
Freeze rent and stop evictions during the ICE siege
