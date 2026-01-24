top
San Francisco U.S. Government & Elections Immigrant Rights Police State & Prisons

Bay Area Stands with the People of Minnesota

by ICE Out for Good
Sat, Jan 24, 2026 7:41PM
In solidarity with the people of Minnesota, Bay Area residents took to the streets of San Francisco on January 23 to protest ICE terror. The protest march started at the Target store located at 4th and Mission.
In solidarity with the people of Minnesota, Bay Area residents took to the streets of San Francisco on January 23 to protest ICE terror. ...
original image (2048x1367)
"In the Bay Area, we're coming together in solidarity with Minnesota to march on ICE profiteers on Friday… at 4:00 p.m. outside the Target on 4th and Mission," stated a release from Bay Resistance. "If we push the corporate pillars whose silence or collaboration is enabling the occupation of Minnesota, we can end ICE terror and topple corporate support for the MAGA regime."


All photos courtesy of ProBonoPhoto.org/Nate Love

§
by ICE Out for Good
Sat, Jan 24, 2026 7:41PM
sm_2_ice_protest_minnesota_solidarity_san_francisco_photo_by_nate_love.jpg
original image (2048x1367)
§
by ICE Out for Good
Sat, Jan 24, 2026 7:41PM
sm_3_ice_protest_minnesota_solidarity_san_francisco_photo_by_nate_love.jpg
original image (2048x1367)
§
by ICE Out for Good
Sat, Jan 24, 2026 7:41PM
sm_4_ice_protest_minnesota_solidarity_san_francisco_photo_by_nate_love.jpg
original image (2048x1367)
§
by ICE Out for Good
Sat, Jan 24, 2026 7:41PM
sm_5_ice_protest_minnesota_solidarity_san_francisco_photo_by_nate_love.jpg
original image (2048x1367)
§
by ICE Out for Good
Sat, Jan 24, 2026 7:41PM
sm_6_ice_protest_minnesota_solidarity_san_francisco_photo_by_nate_love.jpg
original image (2048x1367)
§
by ICE Out for Good
Sat, Jan 24, 2026 7:41PM
sm_7_ice_protest_minnesota_solidarity_san_francisco_photo_by_nate_love.jpg
original image (2048x1367)
§
by ICE Out for Good
Sat, Jan 24, 2026 7:41PM
sm_8_ice_protest_minnesota_solidarity_san_francisco_photo_by_nate_love.jpg
original image (2048x1367)
§
by ICE Out for Good
Sat, Jan 24, 2026 7:41PM
sm_9_ice_protest_minnesota_solidarity_san_francisco_photo_by_nate_love.jpg
original image (2048x1367)
§
by ICE Out for Good
Sat, Jan 24, 2026 7:41PM
sm_10_ice_protest_minnesota_solidarity_san_francisco_photo_by_nate_love.jpg
original image (2048x1367)
§
by ICE Out for Good
Sat, Jan 24, 2026 7:41PM
sm_11_ice_protest_minnesota_solidarity_san_francisco_photo_by_nate_love.jpg
original image (2048x1367)
§
by ICE Out for Good
Sat, Jan 24, 2026 7:41PM
sm_12_ice_protest_minnesota_solidarity_san_francisco_photo_by_nate_love.jpg
original image (2048x1367)
§
by ICE Out for Good
Sat, Jan 24, 2026 7:41PM
sm_13_ice_protest_minnesota_solidarity_san_francisco_photo_by_nate_love.jpg
original image (2048x1367)
§
by ICE Out for Good
Sat, Jan 24, 2026 7:41PM
sm_14_ice_protest_minnesota_solidarity_san_francisco_photo_by_nate_love.jpg
original image (2048x1367)
