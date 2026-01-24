From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Bay Area Stands with the People of Minnesota
In solidarity with the people of Minnesota, Bay Area residents took to the streets of San Francisco on January 23 to protest ICE terror. The protest march started at the Target store located at 4th and Mission.
"In the Bay Area, we're coming together in solidarity with Minnesota to march on ICE profiteers on Friday… at 4:00 p.m. outside the Target on 4th and Mission," stated a release from Bay Resistance. "If we push the corporate pillars whose silence or collaboration is enabling the occupation of Minnesota, we can end ICE terror and topple corporate support for the MAGA regime."
All photos courtesy of ProBonoPhoto.org/Nate Love
