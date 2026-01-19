ICE Out of Minnesota: Day of Truth & Freedom

Date:

Friday, January 23, 2026

Time:

12:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

ICE Out of Minnesota: Day of Action

Location Details:

March starts in Commons Park (425 Portland Ave. S, Minneapolis) at 2pm local time.

As we have all seen in the news, on social media, or even in our own neighborhoods, ICE's violent and lawless enforcement surge is underway in Minnesota. It has cost the life of Renee Nicole Good. It continues to tear apart families, destabilize communities, and violate the freedoms of Minnesotans across our state.



We can't move forward as if this is normal. It is not. Human life is inherently the most sacred and violence against any neighbor diminishes us all.



This must stop.



WHAT HAPPENS ON FRI. JAN 23?

A unified statewide pause in daily economic activity:

+ No work (except emergency services)

+ No school

+ No shopping or consumer spending



Instead, we will gather with family, neighbors, and community to show Minnesota’s moral heart and economic power. We will also show up together to march and rally in downtown Minneapolis at 2PM



THE DEMANDS OF MINNESOTANS:

1. ICE must leave Minnesota now.

2. The officer who killed Good must be held legally accountable.

3. No additional federal funding for ICE in the upcoming budget.

These are moral common sense for a state that values truth, freedom, and life.



WHY OUR COLLECTIVE ECONOMIC POWER MATTERS

Our labor, time, and economic participation are powerful signals. A coordinated statewide pause sends a message that Minnesotans will not quietly endure fear and violence in our communities.



HOW TO PARTICIPATE

+ Mark your calendar: January 23

+ Make your plan to not work, shop or go to school on 1.23

+ Encourage your school, workplace, and community to stand with you

+ Use your voice: call, message, and speak publicly about why you are joining A Day of Truth and Freedom



Current co-sponsors:

100%

About Face: Veterans Against the War

Alliance for Metropolitan Stability

Amalgamated Transit Union 1005

ATU1005

Bikers Riding Against Police Brutality (BRAPB)

Black Cat Workers Collective

Black Lives Matter Twin Cities

BlueGreen Alliance

Clean Water Action Minnesota

Clean Water Action Minnesota

Climate Justice Committee

Communities United Against Police Brutality

Communities United Against Police Brutality (CUAPB)

Comunidades Organizando el Poder y la Accion Latina

CTUL

CWA Local 7250

Dco drywall

Democratic Socialists of America

Edina Indivisible

End Slavery in Minnesota Coalition

Faith in Minnesota

Freedom Road Socialist Organization

Future of Us

Gender Justice

Graduate Labor Union-UE Local 1105

Handmaids of MN

Harrison Neighborhood Association (HNA)

Healthcare workers for Palestine

Heritage Park Neighborhood Association

Housing in Action

IATSE Local 13

Immigrant Defense Network

Indivisible MN03

Indivisible St. Peter/Greater Mankato

Indivisible Twin Cities

Inquilinxs Unidxs por Justicia

ISAIAH

Jewish Community Action

Jewish Voice for Peace - Twin Cities

Labor for Palestine National Network

Labor On the Line

League of Women Voters Minneapolis

League of Women Voters of Minnesota

Local Progress Minnesota

Macalester Undergraduate Workers Union - UAW Local 5105

Maja Sullivan-Adams

May Day Strong

MFE59

Minneapolis Regional Labor Federation, AFL-CIO

Minnesota 50501

Minnesota Nurses Association

Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee

Minnesota Incarcerated Workers Organizing Committee

Minnesota Indivisible Alliance

Minnesota Labor for Palestine

Minnesota Voice

Minnesota Workers United

No Kings Coalition MN

North East Area Labor Council

NRRC

OPEIU Local 12

Our Revolution Twin Cities

OutFront Minnesota

Party for Socialism and Liberation - Twin Cities

Pillsbury United Communities

Powderhorn Park Neighborhood Association

Prism Organizing Network

Protect Minnesota

QUEERSPACE collective

Red River United Indivisible

Reviving Sisterhood

ROC-MN

Saint Paul Federation of Educators

Saint Paul Regional Labor Federation, AFL-CIO

SCOTA (Solidarity Committee on the Americas)

SEIU 26

Socialist Alternative

Southeast Minnesota Democratic Socialists of America

St. Croix Valley Indivisible

TakeAction Minnesota

The Committee of Interns and Residents/CIR

The New Justice Project Minnesota

Trader Joe's United

Twin Cities Coalition for Justice

Twin Cities Democratic Socialists of America

UMN Students for a Democratic Society

UNIDOS

UNITE HERE Local 17

Veterans for Peace chapter 218

Veterans for Peace Twin Cities

Women Against Military Madness

Women’s March Minnesota

Workers Solidarity Circle

Workers Strike Back

Zero Burn Coalition

AND GROWING

Together we stand for Minnesota’s future — one grounded in safety, dignity, and common humanity.