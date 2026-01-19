top
View events for the week of 1/23/2026
U.S. Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Immigrant Rights Labor & Workers Police State & Prisons

ICE Out of Minnesota: Day of Truth & Freedom

Flyer says, "Strike ICE. Out of MN. 1/23" and has two mallards (I think) along with a rose for the Twin Cities DSA
original image (1080x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, January 23, 2026
Time:
12:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
ICE Out of Minnesota: Day of Action
Location Details:
March starts in Commons Park (425 Portland Ave. S, Minneapolis) at 2pm local time.
As we have all seen in the news, on social media, or even in our own neighborhoods, ICE's violent and lawless enforcement surge is underway in Minnesota. It has cost the life of Renee Nicole Good. It continues to tear apart families, destabilize communities, and violate the freedoms of Minnesotans across our state.

We can't move forward as if this is normal. It is not. Human life is inherently the most sacred and violence against any neighbor diminishes us all.

This must stop.

WHAT HAPPENS ON FRI. JAN 23?
A unified statewide pause in daily economic activity:
+ No work (except emergency services)
+ No school
+ No shopping or consumer spending

Instead, we will gather with family, neighbors, and community to show Minnesota’s moral heart and economic power. We will also show up together to march and rally in downtown Minneapolis at 2PM

THE DEMANDS OF MINNESOTANS:
1. ICE must leave Minnesota now.
2. The officer who killed Good must be held legally accountable.
3. No additional federal funding for ICE in the upcoming budget.
These are moral common sense for a state that values truth, freedom, and life.

WHY OUR COLLECTIVE ECONOMIC POWER MATTERS
Our labor, time, and economic participation are powerful signals. A coordinated statewide pause sends a message that Minnesotans will not quietly endure fear and violence in our communities.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE
+ Mark your calendar: January 23
+ Make your plan to not work, shop or go to school on 1.23
+ Encourage your school, workplace, and community to stand with you
+ Use your voice: call, message, and speak publicly about why you are joining A Day of Truth and Freedom

Current co-sponsors:
100%
About Face: Veterans Against the War
Alliance for Metropolitan Stability
Amalgamated Transit Union 1005
ATU1005
Bikers Riding Against Police Brutality (BRAPB)
Black Cat Workers Collective
Black Lives Matter Twin Cities
BlueGreen Alliance
Clean Water Action Minnesota
Climate Justice Committee
Communities United Against Police Brutality
Communities United Against Police Brutality (CUAPB)
Comunidades Organizando el Poder y la Accion Latina
CTUL
CWA Local 7250
Dco drywall
Democratic Socialists of America
Edina Indivisible
End Slavery in Minnesota Coalition
Faith in Minnesota
Freedom Road Socialist Organization
Future of Us
Gender Justice
Graduate Labor Union-UE Local 1105
Handmaids of MN
Harrison Neighborhood Association (HNA)
Healthcare workers for Palestine
Heritage Park Neighborhood Association
Housing in Action
IATSE Local 13
Immigrant Defense Network
Indivisible MN03
Indivisible St. Peter/Greater Mankato
Indivisible Twin Cities
Inquilinxs Unidxs por Justicia
ISAIAH
Jewish Community Action
Jewish Voice for Peace - Twin Cities
Labor for Palestine National Network
Labor On the Line
League of Women Voters Minneapolis
League of Women Voters of Minnesota
Local Progress Minnesota
Macalester Undergraduate Workers Union - UAW Local 5105
Maja Sullivan-Adams
May Day Strong
MFE59
Minneapolis Regional Labor Federation, AFL-CIO
Minnesota 50501
Minnesota Nurses Association
Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee
Minnesota Incarcerated Workers Organizing Committee
Minnesota Indivisible Alliance
Minnesota Labor for Palestine
Minnesota Voice
Minnesota Workers United
No Kings Coalition MN
North East Area Labor Council
NRRC
OPEIU Local 12
Our Revolution Twin Cities
OutFront Minnesota
Party for Socialism and Liberation - Twin Cities
Pillsbury United Communities
Powderhorn Park Neighborhood Association
Prism Organizing Network
Protect Minnesota
QUEERSPACE collective
Red River United Indivisible
Reviving Sisterhood
ROC-MN
Saint Paul Federation of Educators
Saint Paul Regional Labor Federation, AFL-CIO
SCOTA (Solidarity Committee on the Americas)
SEIU 26
Socialist Alternative
Southeast Minnesota Democratic Socialists of America
St. Croix Valley Indivisible
TakeAction Minnesota
The Committee of Interns and Residents/CIR
The New Justice Project Minnesota
Trader Joe's United
Twin Cities Coalition for Justice
Twin Cities Democratic Socialists of America
UMN Students for a Democratic Society
UNIDOS
UNITE HERE Local 17
Veterans for Peace chapter 218
Veterans for Peace Twin Cities
Women Against Military Madness
Women’s March Minnesota
Workers Solidarity Circle
Workers Strike Back
Zero Burn Coalition
AND GROWING
Together we stand for Minnesota’s future — one grounded in safety, dignity, and common humanity.
For more information: https://www.iceoutnowmn.com
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jan 19, 2026 9:50PM
§ICE OUT OF MINNESOTA: A DAY OF TRUTH & FREEDOM
by ICE Out of Minnesota: Day of Action
Mon, Jan 19, 2026 9:50PM
Flyer says, "ICE OUT OF MINNESOTA. A DAY OF TRUTH & FREEDOM"
original image (844x563)
https://www.iceoutnowmn.com
§MINNEAPOLIS LABOR UNION DELEGATION AND LOCAL REGIONAL LABOR BODIES ENDORSE JANUARY 23
by Minneapolis Regional Labor Federation AFL-CIO
Mon, Jan 19, 2026 10:16PM
Same Press Release, in the original PDF format.
Download PDF (1.3MB)
January 16, 2026
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MINNEAPOLIS LABOR UNION DELEGATION AND LOCAL REGIONAL LABOR
BODIES ENDORSE JANUARY 23: DAY OF TRUTH AND FREEDOM
NO WORK, SCHOOL, OR SHOPPING

MINNEAPOLIS – The Minneapolis Regional Labor Federation, AFL-CIO along with regional bodies throughout the state, including the Saint Paul Regional Labor Federation, the West Area Labor Council, the North East Area Labor Council and the East Central Labor Council, have joined in solidarity to endorse a powerful unified statewide action on January 23: Day of Truth and Freedom. The Minnesota labor movement is united against the violent ICE occupation of our beloved cities that has directly impacted union members, our workplaces and our families.

Workers are essential for our communities to function. Since the ICE campaign of terror began, both immigrant and non-immigrant workers have feared for their safety when going to work, being at work, and coming home from work. Union members and our families are being illegally detained at alarming rates, with workplaces and schools facing increased challenges.

Chelsie Glaubitz Gabiou, President of the Minneapolis Regional Labor Federation, AFL-CIO, shared why union federations are joining this call:

“Working people, our schools and our communities are under attack. Union members are being detained commuting to and from work, tearing apart families. Parents are being forced to stay home, students held out of school, fearing for their lives, all while the employer class remains silent. Our labor federations are encouraging everyone to participate on January 23rd. It’s time for every single Minnesotan who loves this state and the notion of truth and freedom to raise their voices and deepen their solidarity for our neighbors and coworkers living under this federal occupation.”

Unions join the demands for the day that call for:

● ICE must leave Minnesota now.
● The agent who killed Renee Good must be held legally accountable.
● No additional federal funding for ICE in the upcoming Congressional budget and ICE be investigated for human and constitutional violations of Americans and our neighbors.
● Minnesotan and national companies to become 4th Amendment Businesses —
cease economic relations with ICE and refuse ICE entry or using their property for staging grounds.

###

The Minneapolis Regional Labor Federation, AFL-CIO is the umbrella organization of Minneapolis-area local unions and includes 175+ affiliated unions representing over 80,000 working people across seven Minnesotan counties. http://www.minneapolisunions.org

SOURCE:
https://minneapolisunions.org/system/files/2026-01/press_release_-_january_16_2026.pdf
https://minneapolisunions.org/press
