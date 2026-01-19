From the Open-Publishing Calendar
ICE Out of Minnesota: Day of Truth & Freedom
Date:
Friday, January 23, 2026
Time:
12:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
ICE Out of Minnesota: Day of Action
Location Details:
March starts in Commons Park (425 Portland Ave. S, Minneapolis) at 2pm local time.
As we have all seen in the news, on social media, or even in our own neighborhoods, ICE's violent and lawless enforcement surge is underway in Minnesota. It has cost the life of Renee Nicole Good. It continues to tear apart families, destabilize communities, and violate the freedoms of Minnesotans across our state.
We can't move forward as if this is normal. It is not. Human life is inherently the most sacred and violence against any neighbor diminishes us all.
This must stop.
WHAT HAPPENS ON FRI. JAN 23?
A unified statewide pause in daily economic activity:
+ No work (except emergency services)
+ No school
+ No shopping or consumer spending
Instead, we will gather with family, neighbors, and community to show Minnesota’s moral heart and economic power. We will also show up together to march and rally in downtown Minneapolis at 2PM
THE DEMANDS OF MINNESOTANS:
1. ICE must leave Minnesota now.
2. The officer who killed Good must be held legally accountable.
3. No additional federal funding for ICE in the upcoming budget.
These are moral common sense for a state that values truth, freedom, and life.
WHY OUR COLLECTIVE ECONOMIC POWER MATTERS
Our labor, time, and economic participation are powerful signals. A coordinated statewide pause sends a message that Minnesotans will not quietly endure fear and violence in our communities.
HOW TO PARTICIPATE
+ Mark your calendar: January 23
+ Make your plan to not work, shop or go to school on 1.23
+ Encourage your school, workplace, and community to stand with you
+ Use your voice: call, message, and speak publicly about why you are joining A Day of Truth and Freedom
Current co-sponsors:
100%
About Face: Veterans Against the War
Alliance for Metropolitan Stability
Amalgamated Transit Union 1005
ATU1005
Bikers Riding Against Police Brutality (BRAPB)
Black Cat Workers Collective
Black Lives Matter Twin Cities
BlueGreen Alliance
Clean Water Action Minnesota
Clean Water Action Minnesota
Climate Justice Committee
Communities United Against Police Brutality
Communities United Against Police Brutality (CUAPB)
Comunidades Organizando el Poder y la Accion Latina
CTUL
CWA Local 7250
Dco drywall
Democratic Socialists of America
Edina Indivisible
End Slavery in Minnesota Coalition
Faith in Minnesota
Freedom Road Socialist Organization
Future of Us
Gender Justice
Graduate Labor Union-UE Local 1105
Handmaids of MN
Harrison Neighborhood Association (HNA)
Healthcare workers for Palestine
Heritage Park Neighborhood Association
Housing in Action
IATSE Local 13
Immigrant Defense Network
Indivisible MN03
Indivisible St. Peter/Greater Mankato
Indivisible Twin Cities
Inquilinxs Unidxs por Justicia
ISAIAH
Jewish Community Action
Jewish Voice for Peace - Twin Cities
Labor for Palestine National Network
Labor On the Line
League of Women Voters Minneapolis
League of Women Voters of Minnesota
Local Progress Minnesota
Macalester Undergraduate Workers Union - UAW Local 5105
Maja Sullivan-Adams
May Day Strong
MFE59
Minneapolis Regional Labor Federation, AFL-CIO
Minnesota 50501
Minnesota Nurses Association
Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee
Minnesota Incarcerated Workers Organizing Committee
Minnesota Indivisible Alliance
Minnesota Labor for Palestine
Minnesota Voice
Minnesota Workers United
No Kings Coalition MN
North East Area Labor Council
NRRC
OPEIU Local 12
Our Revolution Twin Cities
OutFront Minnesota
Party for Socialism and Liberation - Twin Cities
Pillsbury United Communities
Powderhorn Park Neighborhood Association
Prism Organizing Network
Protect Minnesota
QUEERSPACE collective
Red River United Indivisible
Reviving Sisterhood
ROC-MN
Saint Paul Federation of Educators
Saint Paul Regional Labor Federation, AFL-CIO
SCOTA (Solidarity Committee on the Americas)
SEIU 26
Socialist Alternative
Southeast Minnesota Democratic Socialists of America
St. Croix Valley Indivisible
TakeAction Minnesota
The Committee of Interns and Residents/CIR
The New Justice Project Minnesota
Trader Joe's United
Twin Cities Coalition for Justice
Twin Cities Democratic Socialists of America
UMN Students for a Democratic Society
UNIDOS
UNITE HERE Local 17
Veterans for Peace chapter 218
Veterans for Peace Twin Cities
Women Against Military Madness
Women’s March Minnesota
Workers Solidarity Circle
Workers Strike Back
Zero Burn Coalition
AND GROWING
Together we stand for Minnesota’s future — one grounded in safety, dignity, and common humanity.
For more information: https://www.iceoutnowmn.com
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jan 19, 2026 9:50PM
