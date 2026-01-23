From the Open-Publishing Calendar
ICE, The Class War In Minneapolis &The General Strike with Professor August Nimtz
There is growing working class action in Minneapolis and Minnesota against the occupation and attacks by ICE goons. This program looks at what is happening now and the 1934 general strike and the growing class struggle in Minnesota and nationally along with the role of the Democrats
The ICE gestapo attacks on working people and immigrants in Minneapolis has led to the
movement for a general strike in the city and state on January 23, 2026. There is a history
of general strikes including in Minneapolis in 1934 and general strike of immigrant workers
in 2006.
WorkWeek interviews Professor August Nimtz who teaches at the University of Minnesota
in Minneapolis about the attacks by ICE, the radicalization of the trade union movement
and the growing support for a general strike.
Nimtz has is author of Ballots, The Streets Or Both and The Communist & Liberal In The Second
American Revolution.
This interview was done on January 22, 2026.
Additional Media:
STOP Terrorizing Somali American Community! Seattle Ride Share Ass. Ed Amed Mumin Speaks Out
https://youtu.be/LmnX6CyDVc8
Minneapolis AFL-CIO Calls For Mass Day Of Worker Community Action On Jan 23, 2026
https://youtu.be/9bvrC8p_Nw0
The ICE Occupation Of Minneapolis & Labor With CWA 7250 President Kieran Knutson
https://youtu.be/EbRRlcUJVCI
The War On Minneapolis Immigrants, Healthcare Workers & Business Unionism
https://youtu.be/1TYWJRq-tYM](https://youtu.be/1TYWJRq-tYM
Minneapolis General Strike: It’s Happened Before
https://www.facebook.com/reel/1401174574798649
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/BbZdlu0SUyY
