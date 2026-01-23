top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
U.S. Labor & Workers

ICE, The Class War In Minneapolis &The General Strike with Professor August Nimtz

by LVP
Fri, Jan 23, 2026 8:40AM
There is growing working class action in Minneapolis and Minnesota against the occupation and attacks by ICE goons. This program looks at what is happening now and the 1934 general strike and the growing class struggle in Minnesota and nationally along with the role of the Democrats
Teachers Rally Against ICE In Minneapolis
original image (931x523)
The ICE gestapo attacks on working people and immigrants in Minneapolis has led to the
movement for a general strike in the city and state on January 23, 2026. There is a history
of general strikes including in Minneapolis in 1934 and general strike of immigrant workers
in 2006.
WorkWeek interviews Professor August Nimtz who teaches at the University of Minnesota
in Minneapolis about the attacks by ICE, the radicalization of the trade union movement
and the growing support for a general strike.
Nimtz has is author of Ballots, The Streets Or Both and The Communist & Liberal In The Second
American Revolution.
This interview was done on January 22, 2026.
Additional Media:
STOP Terrorizing Somali American Community! Seattle Ride Share Ass. Ed Amed Mumin Speaks Out
https://youtu.be/LmnX6CyDVc8

Minneapolis AFL-CIO Calls For Mass Day Of Worker Community Action On Jan 23, 2026
https://youtu.be/9bvrC8p_Nw0

The ICE Occupation Of Minneapolis & Labor With CWA 7250 President Kieran Knutson
https://youtu.be/EbRRlcUJVCI

The War On Minneapolis Immigrants, Healthcare Workers & Business Unionism
https://youtu.be/1TYWJRq-tYM](https://youtu.be/1TYWJRq-tYM

Minneapolis General Strike: It’s Happened Before
https://www.facebook.com/reel/1401174574798649

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/BbZdlu0SUyY
§Postal Workers Demanding ICE Out Of Minneapolis
by LVP
Fri, Jan 23, 2026 8:40AM
sm_minneapolis_ice_out_postal_workers.jpg.webp
original image (1440x1440)
Minnepolis postal workers are rallying against the ICE attacks on immigrants and people of workers
https://youtu.be/BbZdlu0SUyY
§ATU Workers Marching Against ICE
by LVP
Fri, Jan 23, 2026 8:40AM
sm_minneapolis_atu.jpg
original image (850x638)
The ATU in Minneapolis rallied against the ICE attacks.
https://youtu.be/BbZdlu0SUyY
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$110.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code