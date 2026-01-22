top
North Coast
North Coast
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 1/23/2026
North Coast Immigrant Rights Police State & Prisons

ICE Out for Good Mendocino Coast - MN Solidarity Day of Action

343 N Main St (sidewalk in front of Guest House Museum), Fort Bragg
original image (1000x525)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, January 23, 2026
Time:
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
via Indivisible
Location Details:
343 N Main St (sidewalk in front of Guest House Museum), Fort Bragg
Indivisible Mendocino Coast invites you to join us in an extra protest in Fort Bragg to stand in solidarity with our Minnesota friends who are under attack. The protest Friday is dedicated to ICE OUT EVERYWHERE & NOT ONE MORE DIME FOR ICE.

Wednesday, January 7th, an American citizen was killed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Minneapolis, Minnesota. This killing is part of a broader pattern of unchecked violence, impunity, and abuse carried out by federal immigration enforcement agencies against members of our communities.

A broad coalition of groups across the country is calling for a coordinated Ice Out For Good actions on Friday, January 23rd in solidarity for Minnesota, and to demand accountability, honor the life lost, and make visible the human cost of ICE’s actions.
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/mobilize/event/890...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jan 22, 2026 11:29AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$110.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code