ICE Out for Good Mendocino Coast - MN Solidarity Day of Action

Date:

Friday, January 23, 2026

Time:

11:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

via Indivisible

Location Details:

343 N Main St (sidewalk in front of Guest House Museum), Fort Bragg

Indivisible Mendocino Coast invites you to join us in an extra protest in Fort Bragg to stand in solidarity with our Minnesota friends who are under attack. The protest Friday is dedicated to ICE OUT EVERYWHERE & NOT ONE MORE DIME FOR ICE.



Wednesday, January 7th, an American citizen was killed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Minneapolis, Minnesota. This killing is part of a broader pattern of unchecked violence, impunity, and abuse carried out by federal immigration enforcement agencies against members of our communities.



A broad coalition of groups across the country is calling for a coordinated Ice Out For Good actions on Friday, January 23rd in solidarity for Minnesota, and to demand accountability, honor the life lost, and make visible the human cost of ICE’s actions.