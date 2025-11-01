top
San Francisco Immigrant Rights

Queers Scare and Melt ICE With Mockery and Celebration

by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Nov 1, 2025 1:35PM
Halloween march and rally at ICE court counters tyranny with costumes and joyous protest, but a with very serious message
Halloween march and rally at ICE court counters tyranny with costumes and joyous protest, but a with very serious message
original image (1784x1200)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

The Haloween event assembled at the Powell Street cable car turnaount. They unfurled their banners and marched down Market to Montgomery Street, ending in front of the ICE courthouse at 100 Montgomery Street, renamed the “ICE Abduction Center.”

A common technique of oppression is to appropriate not only reality by replacing truth with fantasy but by appropriating the visual and behavioral language itself.

Understanding this, San Francisco’s queer community replied with its own languages. They replaced rhe magga’s grim, militarized police costumes with outrageous and festive dress. They replaced the “law enforcement” context with dance and celebration. Oppression seeks conflict but can’t quite cope with a party. Cultural revolt at its finest.

They danced and smashed piñatas representing ICE and police agents as much approval honking came from Montgomery Street’s passing traffic.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Nov 1, 2025 1:35PM
sm_002.jpg
original image (1670x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Nov 1, 2025 1:35PM
sm_003.jpg
original image (1586x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Nov 1, 2025 1:35PM
sm_004.jpg
original image (1800x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Nov 1, 2025 1:35PM
sm_005.jpg
original image (1699x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Nov 1, 2025 1:35PM
sm_006.jpg
original image (1800x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Nov 1, 2025 1:35PM
sm_007.jpg
original image (1200x1779)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Nov 1, 2025 1:35PM
sm_008.jpg
original image (1687x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Nov 1, 2025 1:35PM
sm_009.jpg
original image (1200x1937)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Nov 1, 2025 1:35PM
sm_010.jpg
original image (1800x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Nov 1, 2025 1:35PM
sm_011.jpg
original image (1291x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Nov 1, 2025 1:35PM
sm_012.jpg
original image (1200x1360)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Nov 1, 2025 1:35PM
sm_013.jpg
original image (1200x1905)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Nov 1, 2025 1:35PM
sm_014.jpg
original image (1511x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Nov 1, 2025 1:35PM
sm_015.jpg
original image (1534x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Nov 1, 2025 1:35PM
sm_016.jpg
original image (1470x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Nov 1, 2025 1:35PM
sm_017.jpg
original image (1542x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Nov 1, 2025 1:35PM
sm_018.jpg
original image (1610x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Nov 1, 2025 1:35PM
sm_019.jpg
original image (1800x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Nov 1, 2025 1:35PM
sm_020.jpg
original image (1587x1200)
