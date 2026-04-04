On March 28, in over 3,000 cities in the US and around the world, millions of people protested the erosion of democracy, anti-immigrant belligerence, and the war against Iran. It was the third No Kings Day protest, following the previous two in 2025. Demonstrators demanded "No Kings, No ICE, No War."The No Kings call to action declared: "Masked secret police terrorizing our communities. An illegal, catastrophic war putting us in danger and driving up our costs. Attacks on our freedom of speech, our civil rights, our freedom to vote. Costs pushing families to the brink. Trump wants to rule over us as a tyrant. But this is America, and power belongs to the people — not to wannabe kings or their billionaire cronies."