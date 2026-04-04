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Palestine California Central Valley Peninsula San Francisco U.S. Anti-War Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Government & Elections Immigrant Rights Front Page
Fri Apr 3 2026 (Updated 04/04/26)No Kings, No ICE, No War
Millions March Against Trump's Authoritarianism, Xenophobia, and War
On March 28, in over 3,000 cities in the US and around the world, millions of people protested the erosion of democracy, anti-immigrant belligerence, and the war against Iran. It was the third No Kings Day protest, following the previous two in 2025. Demonstrators demanded "No Kings, No ICE, No War."
The No Kings call to action declared: "Masked secret police terrorizing our communities. An illegal, catastrophic war putting us in danger and driving up our costs. Attacks on our freedom of speech, our civil rights, our freedom to vote. Costs pushing families to the brink. Trump wants to rule over us as a tyrant. But this is America, and power belongs to the people — not to wannabe kings or their billionaire cronies."
San Francisco: No Kings, No Trump, No War Protesters Resist a Fascist America | SF Joins Worldwide "No Kings Day" Repudiation of Trump Crimes | Support for May 1 Gen Strike & Against War on Iran & Palestine | March and Rally Against Fascism | Human Banner on Ocean Beach | Westside Resistance Festival at Ocean Beach
Fresno: Thousands Turned Out for No Kings Day in Fresno
Palo Alto: No Karp No Kings No Palantir
Event Announcements: Santa Rosa | Oakland | Berkeley | San José Tesla Takedown / Make Billionaires Pay | San José Rally and March | Santa Cruz | Felton | Aromas | Pajaro Valley | Scotts Valley | Monterey | Boulder Creek | Nationwide
See Also: Musician’s unions condemn Trump’s attack against Bruce Springsteen | USS Gerald R. Ford may have been sabotaged by crew members
NoKings.org
No Kings 2 Coverage, October 18: Hundreds of Thousands in SF "No Kings Day" Protest | No Kings Protest in Fresno | Americans in Paris Agree, “We don’t do Dictators or Kings”
No Kings 1 Coverage, June 14: Thousands Attend No Kings Day Protest at State Capitol | No Kings Day protest in Santa Cruz | Hundreds of Thousands Protest Trump on Bay Area "No Kings" Day | No Kings, No Clowns, No Autocracy, Just Democracy Protests | No Kings Day in Fresno | Demonstrators in Santa Cruz Line Ocean Street on 250th Anniversary of American Revolution
The No Kings call to action declared: "Masked secret police terrorizing our communities. An illegal, catastrophic war putting us in danger and driving up our costs. Attacks on our freedom of speech, our civil rights, our freedom to vote. Costs pushing families to the brink. Trump wants to rule over us as a tyrant. But this is America, and power belongs to the people — not to wannabe kings or their billionaire cronies."
San Francisco: No Kings, No Trump, No War Protesters Resist a Fascist America | SF Joins Worldwide "No Kings Day" Repudiation of Trump Crimes | Support for May 1 Gen Strike & Against War on Iran & Palestine | March and Rally Against Fascism | Human Banner on Ocean Beach | Westside Resistance Festival at Ocean Beach
Fresno: Thousands Turned Out for No Kings Day in Fresno
Palo Alto: No Karp No Kings No Palantir
Event Announcements: Santa Rosa | Oakland | Berkeley | San José Tesla Takedown / Make Billionaires Pay | San José Rally and March | Santa Cruz | Felton | Aromas | Pajaro Valley | Scotts Valley | Monterey | Boulder Creek | Nationwide
See Also: Musician’s unions condemn Trump’s attack against Bruce Springsteen | USS Gerald R. Ford may have been sabotaged by crew members
NoKings.org
No Kings 2 Coverage, October 18: Hundreds of Thousands in SF "No Kings Day" Protest | No Kings Protest in Fresno | Americans in Paris Agree, “We don’t do Dictators or Kings”
No Kings 1 Coverage, June 14: Thousands Attend No Kings Day Protest at State Capitol | No Kings Day protest in Santa Cruz | Hundreds of Thousands Protest Trump on Bay Area "No Kings" Day | No Kings, No Clowns, No Autocracy, Just Democracy Protests | No Kings Day in Fresno | Demonstrators in Santa Cruz Line Ocean Street on 250th Anniversary of American Revolution
2026-04-03 Millions March Against Trump's Authoritarianism, Xenophobia, and War Front Page | Anti-War | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Central Valley | San Francisco | Peninsula | California | U.S. | Government & Elections | Palestine | Immigrant Rights2026-02-04 Protest in San Francisco Demands TPS Protection for Haitians Front Page | San Francisco | U.S. | Haiti | Immigrant Rights2026-01-20 Convict Killer ICE Agent Jonathan Ross Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Labor & Workers | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | Peninsula | North Coast | U.S. | Americas | Santa Cruz Indymedia2026-01-15 Hundreds of "Free America Walkouts" Were Organized on January 20 Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Anti-War | Womyn | Central Valley | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | Peninsula | North Bay / Marin | North Coast | California | U.S. | Santa Cruz Indymedia2025-12-24 Advocates Rally at Governor’s Office to Pardon UC Berkeley Student Zoe Rosenberg Police State & Prisons | Education & Student Activism | Central Valley | East Bay | North Bay / Marin | California | Government & Elections | Animal Liberation2025-12-23 Our Faiths Teach Us: Love Thy Neighbor, Disrupt Injustice Police State & Prisons | San Francisco | California | Americas2025-12-16 There's Nothing More Despicable and Dangerous Than a Mercenary Anti-War | California | U.S. | Americas2025-11-16 "People Over Billionaires" March Tours San Francisco's Ritziest Neighborhood Health, Housing & Public Services | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | San Francisco2025-11-15 First Day of Starbucks Strike Shuts Down Stores in Santa Cruz Labor & Workers | Peninsula | California | Santa Cruz Indymedia2025-11-11 Gay Shame Organizes Costume March to ICE Courthouse in San Francisco Racial Justice | LGBTI / Queer | Arts + Action | Americas2025-11-11 Remembering the Armed Occupation that Protected the Ohlone Burial Site on Lee Road Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | Education & Student Activism | Americas | Santa Cruz Indymedia
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