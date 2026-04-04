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Palestine California Central Valley Peninsula San Francisco U.S. Anti-War Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Government & Elections Immigrant Rights Front Page
"No Kings, No ICE, No War"
Fri Apr 3 2026 (Updated 04/04/26)
No Kings, No ICE, No War
Millions March Against Trump's Authoritarianism, Xenophobia, and War
"No Kings, No ICE, No War"
On March 28, in over 3,000 cities in the US and around the world, millions of people protested the erosion of democracy, anti-immigrant belligerence, and the war against Iran. It was the third No Kings Day protest, following the previous two in 2025. Demonstrators demanded "No Kings, No ICE, No War."

The No Kings call to action declared: "Masked secret police terrorizing our communities. An illegal, catastrophic war putting us in danger and driving up our costs. Attacks on our freedom of speech, our civil rights, our freedom to vote. Costs pushing families to the brink. Trump wants to rule over us as a tyrant. But this is America, and power belongs to the people — not to wannabe kings or their billionaire cronies."

San Francisco: photo No Kings, No Trump, No War Protesters Resist a Fascist America | photo SF Joins Worldwide "No Kings Day" Repudiation of Trump Crimes | photo Support for May 1 Gen Strike & Against War on Iran & Palestine | event March and Rally Against Fascism | event Human Banner on Ocean Beach | event Westside Resistance Festival at Ocean Beach

Fresno: photo Thousands Turned Out for No Kings Day in Fresno

Palo Alto: photo No Karp No Kings No Palantir

Event Announcements: event Santa Rosa | event Oakland | event Berkeley | event San José Tesla Takedown / Make Billionaires Pay | event San José Rally and March | event Santa Cruz | event Felton | event Aromas | event Pajaro Valley | event Scotts Valley | event Monterey | event Boulder Creek | event Nationwide

See Also: Musician’s unions condemn Trump’s attack against Bruce Springsteen | USS Gerald R. Ford may have been sabotaged by crew members

external NoKings.org

No Kings 2 Coverage, October 18: photo Hundreds of Thousands in SF "No Kings Day" Protest | photo No Kings Protest in Fresno | photo Americans in Paris Agree, “We don’t do Dictators or Kings”

No Kings 1 Coverage, June 14: photo Thousands Attend No Kings Day Protest at State Capitol | video No Kings Day protest in Santa Cruz | photo Hundreds of Thousands Protest Trump on Bay Area "No Kings" Day | photo No Kings, No Clowns, No Autocracy, Just Democracy Protests | photo No Kings Day in Fresno | photo Demonstrators in Santa Cruz Line Ocean Street on 250th Anniversary of American Revolution
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