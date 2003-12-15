No Kings Day San José : #TeslaTakedown #MakeBillionairesPAY!

Date:

Saturday, March 28, 2026

Time:

10:00 AM - 11:30 AM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Vickie

Location Details:

Winchester Shopping Center sign

3137 Stevens Creek Blvd, San Jose, CA 95117

No Thrones. No Crowns. No Kings...No Billionaires!!! Join us. Prior to the huge protest downtown, we will protest and march against the Billionaires who are destroying our democracy. Together let's make Elon Musk & his billionaire buddies: Jeff Bezos, Peter Thiel, and Mark Zuckerberg pay. How? Don’t buy a Tesla, dump your Tesla stock and join our anti-greedy, anti-ultra rich, anti-oligarch, pro-worker protest.



What began in 2025 as a single day of defiance has become a sustained national resistance to tyranny, spreading from small towns to city centers and across every community determined to defend democracy. Our peaceful movement is bigger than ever.