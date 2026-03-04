NO KINGS! DAY III Aromas Town Square Rally

Date:

Saturday, March 28, 2026

Time:

11:30 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

No Kings

Location Details:

Aromas Town Square at Carpenteria & Blohm, Aromas, 305 Carpenteria Rd, Aromas

We have the power and are claiming it together. No Thrones. No Crowns. No Kings.



On March 28th, rise up with Aromas Tri-county Indivisible for NO KINGS DAY III. Bring your signs and your voices to sing in resistance together. Our village is small, but we are mighty together. This will be a peaceful, family friendly event. When our neighbors see us, they will be inspired to stand with us.



What began in 2025 as a single day of defiance has become a sustained national resistance to tyranny, spreading from small towns to city centers and across every community determined to defend democracy. No Kings Day II was the largest single day of protest in US history; No Kings Day III will be even bigger, with your help.



When families are under attack and costs are pushing people to the brink, silence is not an option. We will defend ourselves and our communities against this administration’s unjust and cruel acts of violence.



A core principle behind all No Kings events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events.



Aromas Tri-county Indivisible is holding 3 events on No Kings III Day. Register for other events separately on Mobilize. * 9:00 - 10:30 - Bridge Brigade at San Juan/Hwy 101 Overpass * 11:30 - 1:00 - Rally and Singing at Aromas Town Square * 2:30 - 4:00 - Rally and Highway 156 Visibility Event in San Juan Bautista