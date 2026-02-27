top
San Francisco Government & Elections

San Francisco: No Kings 3! Human Banner on Ocean Beach

Ocean Beach 1000 Great Hwy, Stairwell 17 San Francisco, CA 94121
original image (1052x899)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, March 28, 2026
Time:
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Human Banner SF
Location Details:
Ocean Beach
1000 Great Hwy, Stairwell 17
San Francisco, CA 94121
NO KINGS DAY is March 28.

Saturday, March 28 at 11:30 AM – 1 PM

Register here: https://mobilize.us/s/FvB9lf

YouTube example: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gYGIJc0GfTE


We have the power and are claiming it together. No Thrones! No Crowns! No Kings!

What began in 2025 as a single day of defiance has become a sustained national resistance to tyranny, spreading from small towns to city centers and across every community determined to defend democracy. Our peaceful movement is bigger than ever.

When our families are under attack and costs are pushing people to the brink, silence is not an option. We will defend ourselves and our communities against this administration’s unjust and cruel acts of violence.

On March 28th, rise up, take to the streets, and say it loud: no thrones, no crowns, no kings. We’re not watching history happen—we’re making it. Join us.

A core principle behind all No Kings events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events.

Join peaceful people from San Francisco Bay communities and all walks of life for a family-friendly, inclusive and peaceful event on March 28th where we will create a new work of human art together on Ocean Beach. We have more power than we know!

The exact design for this banner is still being developed, and the message’s theme (always subject to last-minute changes) will be announced closer to the event.

When: Saturday, March 28th - Arrive by 11:30 am Location: Ocean Beach, SF - Stairwell 17

Directly across from the Beach Chalet — 1000 Great Highway, SF, CA, 94121 — closest intersection is Fulton and Great Highway.

Please Plan to Arrive at the Beach by 11:30 am - This will ensure we are all in place for photography by our drone crews at NOON SHARP. The event will wrap up by about 1:00 pm.

PLEASE REMEMBER TO REGISTER - Knowing how many people will attend really helps us with the banner design calculations. THANK YOU!


- - - - - - - - - - - -

LETTER by ONE of the ORGANIZERS POSTED on WEBSITE

Dear Ever-expanding Human Banner Community,

A third nationwide NO KINGS DAY was announced for Saturday, March 28. Thirteen million people are expected to be in the streets and parks and on beaches everywhere.

My co-organizer Travis Van Brasch believes the date will be remembered as "a turning point in human history." I’m with Travis.

OUR TEAM at humanbanner-sf.com has decided to focus on March 28. Also to focus on completing an ongoing upgrade and expansion of our whole operation. The past twelve months have been incredible on so many levels. We’ve been scrambling to upgrade our communication systems and much more, and trying to keep up with all the wonderful energy and phenomenal ongoing support surrounding these banners.

THE NEXT BANNER will be on March 28. (Important: NOT February 28, but MARCH 28)

Ocean Beach. Stairwell 17. Details to follow in coming days. Permit already in hand.

Registration link for March 28, National NO KINGS Day #3: https://mobilize.us/s/FvB9lf

Warmly,
Brad Newsham
For more information: https://humanbanner-sf.com/
