Palestine California Central Valley U.S. Anti-War Government & Elections Immigrant Rights

Thousands Attend No Kings Day Protest at State Capitol

by Dan Bacher
Fri, Jun 20, 2025 3:16PM
Thousands of people attended the No Kings Day protest at the West Steps of the State Capitol in Sacramento on June 14.
Crowd shot at the West Steps of the State Capitol
original image (960x720)
The three things I loved about the No Kings Day protest in Saturday on June 14 were: (1) many of the signs were creative, making the event more interesting; (2) there was a good turnout of anti-war, anti-genocide and pro-Palestinian activists; and (3) there were a lot of signs opposing the crackdown on indigenous people and immigrants by ICE.

It's not just about Trump, but the entire system and both parties that have enabled the genocide. One sign called out Representatives Ami Bera and Doris Matsui for taking AIPAC money.

There was a diversity of perspectives at the event, which as a photojournalist and activist I really like. It was such a big crowd that it was hard to find many of the people I know because they were spread throughout the event. It was hard to move around in the crowd. Also, I was so glad there was a Boycott Chevron booth there!

This photo album is from the best photos I took with my iPhone and my 35mm Canon EOS Rebel.

One thing I learned from the event: is never park in the Capitol Garage for an event where thousands of people are expected because the City of Sacramento isn't prepared for it, as was the case on Saturday.
§Best outfit all day
by Dan Bacher
Fri, Jun 20, 2025 3:16PM
Best outfit all day
original image (720x960)
§No One Is Illegal On Stolen Land
by Dan Bacher
Fri, Jun 20, 2025 3:16PM
No One Is Illegal On Stolen Land
original image (2048x1365)
§Trump Always Chickens Out
by Dan Bacher
Fri, Jun 20, 2025 3:16PM
Trump Always Chickens Out
original image (6000x4000)
§West Capitol Steps
by Dan Bacher
Fri, Jun 20, 2025 3:16PM
West Capitol Steps
original image (2048x1365)
§I Stand With Immigrants
by Dan Bacher
Fri, Jun 20, 2025 3:16PM
I Stand With Immigrant
original image (2048x1365)
§Fuck Trump, Fuck Ice
by Dan Bacher
Fri, Jun 20, 2025 3:16PM
Fuck Trump, Fuck Ice
original image (720x960)
§No Human Is Illegal
by Dan Bacher
Fri, Jun 20, 2025 3:16PM
No Human Is Illegal
original image (2048x1365)
§Money for People's Needs, Not War W/Iran
by Dan Bacher
Fri, Jun 20, 2025 3:16PM
Money for People's Needs, Not War W/Iran
original image (2048x1365)
§Palestinian Flag
by Dan Bacher
Fri, Jun 20, 2025 3:16PM
Palestinian Flag
original image (2048x1365)
§War Is Stupid
by Dan Bacher
Fri, Jun 20, 2025 3:16PM
War Is Stupid
original image (2048x1365)
§Dancing in the Street
by Dan Bacher
Fri, Jun 20, 2025 3:16PM
Dancing in the Street
original image (720x960)
§AIPAC Money to Bera & Matsui
by Dan Bacher
Fri, Jun 20, 2025 3:16PM
AIPAC Money to Bera & Matsui
original image (960x720)
§You Can Jail A Revolutionary, But Not The Revolution
by Dan Bacher
Fri, Jun 20, 2025 3:16PM
You Can Jail A Revolutionary, But Not The Revolution
original image (720x960)
§More dancing in the street
by Dan Bacher
Fri, Jun 20, 2025 3:16PM
More dancing in the street
original image (720x960)
§More dancing in the street
by Dan Bacher
Fri, Jun 20, 2025 3:16PM
Dancing in the street
original image (2048x1365)
§More dancing in the street
by Dan Bacher
Fri, Jun 20, 2025 3:16PM
More dancing in the street
original image (960x720)
§Trump's 10 Easy Steps to Dictatorship
by Dan Bacher
Fri, Jun 20, 2025 3:16PM
Trump's 10 Easy Steps to Dictatorship
original image (720x960)
§No Kings, No Idiots Either
by Dan Bacher
Fri, Jun 20, 2025 3:16PM
No Kings, No Idiots Either
original image (720x960)
§Crowd Shot
by Dan Bacher
Fri, Jun 20, 2025 3:16PM
Crowd Shot
original image (960x720)
