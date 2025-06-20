Thousands Attend No Kings Day Protest at State Capitol by Dan Bacher

Thousands of people attended the No Kings Day protest at the West Steps of the State Capitol in Sacramento on June 14.

The three things I loved about the No Kings Day protest in Saturday on June 14 were: (1) many of the signs were creative, making the event more interesting; (2) there was a good turnout of anti-war, anti-genocide and pro-Palestinian activists; and (3) there were a lot of signs opposing the crackdown on indigenous people and immigrants by ICE.



It's not just about Trump, but the entire system and both parties that have enabled the genocide. One sign called out Representatives Ami Bera and Doris Matsui for taking AIPAC money.



There was a diversity of perspectives at the event, which as a photojournalist and activist I really like. It was such a big crowd that it was hard to find many of the people I know because they were spread throughout the event. It was hard to move around in the crowd. Also, I was so glad there was a Boycott Chevron booth there!



This photo album is from the best photos I took with my iPhone and my 35mm Canon EOS Rebel.



One thing I learned from the event: is never park in the Capitol Garage for an event where thousands of people are expected because the City of Sacramento isn't prepared for it, as was the case on Saturday.