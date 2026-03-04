NO KINGS Boulder Creek

Date:

Saturday, March 28, 2026

Time:

10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

No Kings

Location Details:

California 9 & California 236, Boulder Creek

We the people have the power and are claiming it together. No Thrones. No Crowns. No Kings. Down town Boulder Creek is a small beautiful mountain community of about 3 blocks long. Connect peacefully with the like minded local residents in Boulder Creek to feel supported & safe. Join us & make a difference from 10-12 !



PARKING- Carpool if you can. There is parking behind the bank, sheriff and fire station, residential streets behind down town, by the elementary school, at the Foster Freeze with the best along the streets by the Scarborough Lumber store with it’s Iconic lumber jack sign along the road. There is also a county bus that stops in down town BC. Restrooms are limited unless you buy a pizza at our local pizza parlor, a coffee at the Tree House etc. Please remember to cross our streets using our marked crosswalks, keep all driveways open, remain friendly, helpful and supportive. Thank you, SLV Voices and Boulder Creek for Democracy.



And remember -A core principle behind all No Kings events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events.*. . SO, on March 28th, rise up, join us , and say it loud: no thrones, no crowns, no kings. We’re not watching history happen—we’re making it. Join us.