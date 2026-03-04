top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 3/28/2026
Santa Cruz Indymedia Government & Elections

NO KINGS Boulder Creek

California 9 &amp; California 236, Boulder Creek
original image (1000x563)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, March 28, 2026
Time:
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
No Kings
Location Details:
California 9 & California 236, Boulder Creek
We the people have the power and are claiming it together. No Thrones. No Crowns. No Kings. Down town Boulder Creek is a small beautiful mountain community of about 3 blocks long. Connect peacefully with the like minded local residents in Boulder Creek to feel supported & safe. Join us & make a difference from 10-12 !

PARKING- Carpool if you can. There is parking behind the bank, sheriff and fire station, residential streets behind down town, by the elementary school, at the Foster Freeze with the best along the streets by the Scarborough Lumber store with it’s Iconic lumber jack sign along the road. There is also a county bus that stops in down town BC. Restrooms are limited unless you buy a pizza at our local pizza parlor, a coffee at the Tree House etc. Please remember to cross our streets using our marked crosswalks, keep all driveways open, remain friendly, helpful and supportive. Thank you, SLV Voices and Boulder Creek for Democracy.

And remember -A core principle behind all No Kings events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events.*. . SO, on March 28th, rise up, join us , and say it loud: no thrones, no crowns, no kings. We’re not watching history happen—we’re making it. Join us.
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/moveon/event/901745/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Mar 4, 2026 8:34AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$210.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code