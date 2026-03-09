top
San Francisco Government & Elections

NO KINGS! SF Westside Resistance Festival at Ocean Beach

Sunset Dunes at Ocean Beach Upper Great Highway and Noriega Street San Francisco Peaceful, family-friendly resistance rally &amp; festival
Date:
Saturday, March 28, 2026
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Anti-fascism, pro-democracy volunteers
Location Details:
Sunset Dunes at Ocean Beach
Upper Great Highway and Noriega Street
San Francisco

Peaceful, family-friendly resistance rally & festival
No Kings SF Westside Resistance Festival

When: Saturday, March 28 at 1 PM to 3 PM (after the Human Banner)

Where: Sunset Dunes (Upper Great Highway & Noriega), San Francisco

More info: https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/901714/

Info on joining the Human Protest Banner at Ocean Beach (11 AM - 12:30 PM): https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2026/02/27/18884529.php


Join us for the No Kings SF Westside Resistance Festival! Be part of a fun, family-friendly Resistance Festival on the westside of San Francisco.

Together we’ll celebrate community and resistance with:

🎨 Art and creative expression

🎶 Live music and performances

📚 Information and resource tables

🤝 Family-friendly activities and community building

This will be a joyful, welcoming gathering for neighbors, families, and friends to come together, celebrate resistance, and build community.

This SF Westside event is part of the national No Kings Day of Action, building on the 2,700+ events and 7 million+ participants in October. Together, we’re growing a movement that can resist MAGA fascism and protect our democracy.

A core principle behind all No Kings events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events.
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/901714/
