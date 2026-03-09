From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
NO KINGS! SF Westside Resistance Festival at Ocean Beach
Date:
Saturday, March 28, 2026
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Anti-fascism, pro-democracy volunteers
Location Details:
Sunset Dunes at Ocean Beach
Upper Great Highway and Noriega Street
San Francisco
Peaceful, family-friendly resistance rally & festival
Upper Great Highway and Noriega Street
San Francisco
Peaceful, family-friendly resistance rally & festival
No Kings SF Westside Resistance Festival
When: Saturday, March 28 at 1 PM to 3 PM (after the Human Banner)
Where: Sunset Dunes (Upper Great Highway & Noriega), San Francisco
More info: https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/901714/
Info on joining the Human Protest Banner at Ocean Beach (11 AM - 12:30 PM): https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2026/02/27/18884529.php
Join us for the No Kings SF Westside Resistance Festival! Be part of a fun, family-friendly Resistance Festival on the westside of San Francisco.
Together we’ll celebrate community and resistance with:
🎨 Art and creative expression
🎶 Live music and performances
📚 Information and resource tables
🤝 Family-friendly activities and community building
This will be a joyful, welcoming gathering for neighbors, families, and friends to come together, celebrate resistance, and build community.
This SF Westside event is part of the national No Kings Day of Action, building on the 2,700+ events and 7 million+ participants in October. Together, we’re growing a movement that can resist MAGA fascism and protect our democracy.
A core principle behind all No Kings events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events.
When: Saturday, March 28 at 1 PM to 3 PM (after the Human Banner)
Where: Sunset Dunes (Upper Great Highway & Noriega), San Francisco
More info: https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/901714/
Info on joining the Human Protest Banner at Ocean Beach (11 AM - 12:30 PM): https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2026/02/27/18884529.php
Join us for the No Kings SF Westside Resistance Festival! Be part of a fun, family-friendly Resistance Festival on the westside of San Francisco.
Together we’ll celebrate community and resistance with:
🎨 Art and creative expression
🎶 Live music and performances
📚 Information and resource tables
🤝 Family-friendly activities and community building
This will be a joyful, welcoming gathering for neighbors, families, and friends to come together, celebrate resistance, and build community.
This SF Westside event is part of the national No Kings Day of Action, building on the 2,700+ events and 7 million+ participants in October. Together, we’re growing a movement that can resist MAGA fascism and protect our democracy.
A core principle behind all No Kings events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events.
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/901714/
Added to the calendar on Mon, Mar 9, 2026 1:15PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network