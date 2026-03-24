No Thrones. No Crowns. No Kings. In 2025, millions of Americans came together in nonviolent protest to oppose the growing authoritarian actions of the Trump administration. And on March 28th, we are coming together again bigger and louder than ever before.Every time the Trump administration escalates its violent attacks on everyday people and tries to take our freedoms, the No Kings movement grows stronger. When our families are under attack and costs are pushing people to the brink, we will defend ourselves and our communities against this administration’s unjust and cruel acts of violence now and in the streets on March 28.History is clear: people-led movements — not force, not one politician — are how we end attacks on our rights and attempts at authoritarianism. When communities stand together in non-violent action, fear loses its power.On March 28th, rise up again, take to the streets, and say it loud: no thrones, no crowns, no kings. We’re not watching history happen—we’re making it. Join us.FOLLOW our socials @50501monterey.A core principle behind all No Kings and 50501 events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events.If you have any questions, contact 50501 Monterey.