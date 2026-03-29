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San Francisco U.S. Anti-War Environment & Forest Defense Government & Elections Police State & Prisons

SF Joins Worldwide "No Kings Day" Repudiation of Trump Crimes

by Leon Kunstenaar (kunstena [at] comcast.net)
Sun, Mar 29, 2026 1:58PM
Trump blasted by unions, environmentalists, medical workers, peace groups, religious groups, LGBTQ, academics, lawyers, women, political groups, nudists, patriots and many who don't usually join protests. Billionaires not so much.
Trump blasted by unions, environmentalists, medical workers, peace groups, religious groups, LGBTQ, academics, lawyers, women, political ...
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Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

(San Francisco, March 28) - From packed ferries and BART trains they showed up. From elders to children and everyone in between, hundreds of thousands gathered at the Embarcadero and marched to rally in front of City Hall. Starting with musical exercises that included both athletic people and the wheelchair bound they began the march, led by a massive No Kings banner, down Market Street.

The third No Kings Day was celebrated with marches and rallies throughout the world, a world that is horrified by a monster and sycophant party that has overthrown US democracy. A would-be tyrant President is committing aggression and killing thousands. But the New York Times, displaying its usual box checking, hollow both sidesism, questions whether the protests will have any effect.

Doctors in their white lab coats told of how Trump is dangerous to our and the planet's health. He has brought about diseases once thought conquered and made cuts to heath insurance and medical research. His clown "Secretary" of Health is literally killing people with inept fringe policies.

The Musicians Activist Groups led many in singing "We Shall Overcome."

The horror of Trump's wars of aggression was illustrated by a sobering display of photos and objects of Iranian children murdered.

Many signs associated the Trump regime with Nazism and fecal matter (apologies to excrement) and mentioned the Epstein files which, if ever fully exposed, will prove Trumps' widely suspected pedophilia.

Responding to accusations of being paid, a sign was there to assure that everyone hated Trump for free.

On Jones Street, Extinction Rebellion's "Lamenters" were there to remind all of the results of global warming as Trump works to eliminate wind farms, increase coal burning, open lands to oil drilling and, incredibly, seeks to reduce limits on tail pipe emissions. They performed a skit of a frog in a boiling pot with an oil "executive" fanning he flames and waving dollars.

A recurring reminder which appeared throughout the event, was the May Day action planned for May 1.

See you there.

See all high resolution photos here.
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