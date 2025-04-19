From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Demonstrators in Santa Cruz Line Ocean Street on 250th Anniversary of American Revolution
Demonstrators in Santa Cruz lined Ocean Street to oppose Donald Trump and preserve Democracy as part of a nationwide day of action on April 19, which was also the 250th anniversary of the start of the American Revolution.
Photos by Alfred Leung, ProBonoPhoto.
Please credit the photographer.
Please credit the photographer.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network