From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
No Kings Day in Fresno
Two anti-fascist demonstrations in Fresno the morning of June 14, 2025 together drew perhaps 5,000 protesters.
"No Kings Day" in Fresno was celebrated with two demonstrations, one at River Park shopping center at Blackstone and Nees, and one at Fashion Fair mall, along Shaw Avenue between Fresno and First streets. I photographed the one at Fashion Fair.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network