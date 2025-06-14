No Kings Day in Fresno by Peter Maiden

Two anti-fascist demonstrations in Fresno the morning of June 14, 2025 together drew perhaps 5,000 protesters.

"No Kings Day" in Fresno was celebrated with two demonstrations, one at River Park shopping center at Blackstone and Nees, and one at Fashion Fair mall, along Shaw Avenue between Fresno and First streets. I photographed the one at Fashion Fair.