Central Valley Anti-War Government & Elections

No Kings Day in Fresno

by Peter Maiden
Sat, Jun 14, 2025 2:51PM
Two anti-fascist demonstrations in Fresno the morning of June 14, 2025 together drew perhaps 5,000 protesters.
“ICE Out of the Central Valley”
original image (6159x4110)
"No Kings Day" in Fresno was celebrated with two demonstrations, one at River Park shopping center at Blackstone and Nees, and one at Fashion Fair mall, along Shaw Avenue between Fresno and First streets. I photographed the one at Fashion Fair.
§
by Peter Maiden
Sat, Jun 14, 2025 2:51PM
“We the People Say No to Kings”
original image (4912x7360)
§
by Peter Maiden
Sat, Jun 14, 2025 2:51PM
A couple at the rally in Cary Park before the march to Fashion Fair
original image (7360x4912)
§
by Peter Maiden
Sat, Jun 14, 2025 2:51PM
At the rally in Cary Park
original image (7360x4912)
§
by Peter Maiden
Sat, Jun 14, 2025 2:51PM
“The Only Kings”
original image (7136x4763)
§
by Peter Maiden
Sat, Jun 14, 2025 2:51PM
“Relax, Gringo, I’m Legal”
original image (7360x4912)
§
by Peter Maiden
Sat, Jun 14, 2025 2:51PM
“Migration is a human right”
original image (7324x4888)
§
by Peter Maiden
Sat, Jun 14, 2025 2:51PM
Protesters on Shaw Ave
original image (6678x4457)
