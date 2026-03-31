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No Karp No Kings No Palantir
Alternative action to the usual No Kings held on March 28.
Photos: Afred Leung, ProBonoPhoto
Please credit the photographer
Palantir conducts mass surveillance in the service of state violence, from ICE’s deportation machine to the genocide in Gaza. Activists were back with a large "Abolish ICE" banner and more. The Raging Grannies and the Wolves are regularly outside this Palo Alto office of the business that has been called "the most dangerous company in the world."
Please credit the photographer
Palantir conducts mass surveillance in the service of state violence, from ICE’s deportation machine to the genocide in Gaza. Activists were back with a large "Abolish ICE" banner and more. The Raging Grannies and the Wolves are regularly outside this Palo Alto office of the business that has been called "the most dangerous company in the world."
For more information: http://www.RagingGrannies.com
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