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No Karp No Kings No Palantir

by Granwolf
Tue, Mar 31, 2026 9:29PM
Alternative action to the usual No Kings held on March 28.
Alternative action to the usual No Kings held on March 28.
original image (4000x6000)
Photos: Afred Leung, ProBonoPhoto
Please credit the photographer

Palantir conducts mass surveillance in the service of state violence, from ICE’s deportation machine to the genocide in Gaza. Activists were back with a large "Abolish ICE" banner and more. The Raging Grannies and the Wolves are regularly outside this Palo Alto office of the business that has been called "the most dangerous company in the world."
For more information: http://www.RagingGrannies.com
§Lining busy street in front of Palantir
by Granwolf
Tue, Mar 31, 2026 9:29PM
sm_pal_al_all_along.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
Many honks of approval
http://www.RagingGrannies.com
§Antichrist
by Granwolf
Tue, Mar 31, 2026 9:29PM
sm_pal_al_antichirist1.jpg
original image (4000x6000)
http://www.RagingGrannies.com
§Free Palestine
by Granwolf
Tue, Mar 31, 2026 9:29PM
sm_screenshot_2026-03-31_at_8.58.05_pm.jpg
original image (1124x1354)
Palantir helps the IDF bomb Gaza
http://www.RagingGrannies.com
§Free Palestine
by Granwolf
Tue, Mar 31, 2026 9:29PM
sm_pal_al_free_pal_indy.jpg
original image (4636x6000)
http://www.RagingGrannies.com
§Commentary
by Granwolf
Tue, Mar 31, 2026 9:29PM
sm_pal_al_bombiran_indy.jpg
original image (6000x6000)
http://www.RagingGrannies.com
§All along the street
by Granwolf
Tue, Mar 31, 2026 9:29PM
sm_screenshot_2026-03-31_at_9.01.35_pm.jpg
original image (2252x1390)
http://www.RagingGrannies.com
§Leading chants
by Granwolf
Tue, Mar 31, 2026 9:29PM
sm_pal_al_justmegaphone_indy.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
http://www.RagingGrannies.com
§Palantiranny
by Granwolf
Tue, Mar 31, 2026 9:29PM
sm_pal_al_keffiyeh_indy.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
http://www.RagingGrannies.com
§Much music
by Granwolf
Tue, Mar 31, 2026 9:29PM
sm_pal_al_matt_indy.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
http://www.RagingGrannies.com
§Outlaw Warehouse Prisons
by Granwolf
Tue, Mar 31, 2026 9:29PM
sm_pal_al_warehouse.jpg
original image (4000x6000)
http://www.RagingGrannies.com
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