No Karp No Kings No Palantir by Granwolf

Alternative action to the usual No Kings held on March 28.

Photos: Afred Leung, ProBonoPhoto

Please credit the photographer



Palantir conducts mass surveillance in the service of state violence, from ICE’s deportation machine to the genocide in Gaza. Activists were back with a large "Abolish ICE" banner and more. The Raging Grannies and the Wolves are regularly outside this Palo Alto office of the business that has been called "the most dangerous company in the world."