From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Musician’s unions condemn Trump’s attack against Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen and Jane Fonda at the 3/28/2026 No Kings rally in Minneapolis.
Musician’s unions condemn Trump’s attack against Bruce Springsteen
By Lynda Carson - April 3, 2026
Reportedly on March 31, 2026, Bruce Springsteen a.k.a. “the Boss,” made the following opening remarks before his concert began that evening in Minneapolis.
"I want to begin the night with a prayer for our men and women in the service overseas," he told his audience at the 20,000 capacity arena. "We pray for their safe return. The mighty E Street Band is here tonight to call upon the righteous power of art, of music, of rock 'n' roll, in dangerous times. We are here in celebration and defense of our American ideals, democracy, our Constitution, and our sacred American promise.
"The America that I love, the America that I’ve written about for 50 years, that's been a beacon of hope and liberty around the world, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, racist, reckless, and treasonous administration.
"Tonight we ask all of you to join with us in choosing hope over fear, democracy over authoritarianism, the rule of law over lawlessness, ethics over unbridled corruption, resistance over complacency, unity over division, and peace over war."
In response, the demented, white supremacist, convicted felon President Donald J. Trump attacked Bruce Springsteen, in addition to calling on his fascist, Neo-nazi, MAGA followers to boycott Springsteen’s concerts.
Reportedly, in Politico on 4/2/2026, “Trump compared Springsteen to a “dried up prune” and said he has “long had a horrible and incurable case of Trump Derangement Syndrome” in a Thursday post on Truth Social.
“The guy is a total loser who spews hate against a President who won a Landslide Election, including the popular vote, all Seven Swing States, and 86% of the Counties across America,” Trump wrote. End quote.
Since then, two major musician’s unions have stepped up to the plate to support and defend Springsteen, after Trump’s attack.
Reportedly, “Local 802 American Federation of Musicians (AFM) President Dan Point and Local 47 AFM President Marc Sazer issued the following statement in response to Donald Trump's personal attacks on union member Bruce Springsteen, member of Local 47 (Los Angeles, CA) and Local 399 (Asbury Park, NJ):
"We can not remain silent as one of our most celebrated members is singled out and personally attacked by the President of the United States. Bruce Springsteen is not just a brilliant musician, he is a voice for working people, a symbol of American resilience, and an inspiration to millions in this country and around the world. From Nebraska to Born to Run, his music has spoken truth to power for decades, and that is exactly what he is doing now. Musicians have the right to freedom of expression, and we stand in complete solidarity with Bruce and every member who uses their platform to speak their conscience. Local 802 and Local 47 will always defend that right."
According to the website for Local 802 AFM, in part it says, “We are the Associated Musicians of Greater New York, American Federation of Musicians Local 802, the largest local union of professional musicians in the world. We unite to fight for the common interests of all musicians by advancing industry standards that dignify our labor and honor and enrich our art. We seek to organize a community of all musicians and aspiring musicians, and we reach out to all who share our interests and our passion. We are committed to upholding the integrity of live musical performance and to advancing the vital role of music in education, and in the economic, cultural and social life of our community and beyond. We advocate for economic and social justice for musicians and for society as a whole.”
Local 802 AFM (NYC), supported the 3/28/2026, No Kings rally and march with a contingent of musicians.
According to the website for Local 47 AFM, in part it says, “The American Federation of Musicians Local 47 is a labor union that serves to promote and protect the concerns of professional musicians in all areas of the music industry. Our offices are located in Burbank, California.
Members of AFM Local 47 are high-level studio musicians, signed to major and indie labels, work on major motion pictures and television, tour throughout the world, and are members of premiere orchestras and symphonies including the LA Philharmonic, LA Opera, Pasadena Symphony, Hollywood Bowl Orchestra and more. The more than 5,000 members we represent — arrangers, composers, producers, contractors, engineers, and freelance musicians — are regarded as some of the very best in the world.
Formed by and for Los Angeles musicians in 1897, AFM Local 47 members united together to advocate for fair wages and working conditions, oppose the forces of exploitation through solidarity and collective action, and preserve the dignity and respect all professional workers deserve.”
According to Wikipedia, in part it says, “Bruce Frederick Joseph Springsteen (born September 23, 1949) is an American singer, songwriter, and musician. Nicknamed "the Boss", Springsteen has released 21 studio albums spanning six decades; most of his albums feature the E Street Band, his backing band since 1972. He is considered a pioneer of heartland rock.”
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
>>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>>
By Lynda Carson - April 3, 2026
Reportedly on March 31, 2026, Bruce Springsteen a.k.a. “the Boss,” made the following opening remarks before his concert began that evening in Minneapolis.
"I want to begin the night with a prayer for our men and women in the service overseas," he told his audience at the 20,000 capacity arena. "We pray for their safe return. The mighty E Street Band is here tonight to call upon the righteous power of art, of music, of rock 'n' roll, in dangerous times. We are here in celebration and defense of our American ideals, democracy, our Constitution, and our sacred American promise.
"The America that I love, the America that I’ve written about for 50 years, that's been a beacon of hope and liberty around the world, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, racist, reckless, and treasonous administration.
"Tonight we ask all of you to join with us in choosing hope over fear, democracy over authoritarianism, the rule of law over lawlessness, ethics over unbridled corruption, resistance over complacency, unity over division, and peace over war."
In response, the demented, white supremacist, convicted felon President Donald J. Trump attacked Bruce Springsteen, in addition to calling on his fascist, Neo-nazi, MAGA followers to boycott Springsteen’s concerts.
Reportedly, in Politico on 4/2/2026, “Trump compared Springsteen to a “dried up prune” and said he has “long had a horrible and incurable case of Trump Derangement Syndrome” in a Thursday post on Truth Social.
“The guy is a total loser who spews hate against a President who won a Landslide Election, including the popular vote, all Seven Swing States, and 86% of the Counties across America,” Trump wrote. End quote.
Since then, two major musician’s unions have stepped up to the plate to support and defend Springsteen, after Trump’s attack.
Reportedly, “Local 802 American Federation of Musicians (AFM) President Dan Point and Local 47 AFM President Marc Sazer issued the following statement in response to Donald Trump's personal attacks on union member Bruce Springsteen, member of Local 47 (Los Angeles, CA) and Local 399 (Asbury Park, NJ):
"We can not remain silent as one of our most celebrated members is singled out and personally attacked by the President of the United States. Bruce Springsteen is not just a brilliant musician, he is a voice for working people, a symbol of American resilience, and an inspiration to millions in this country and around the world. From Nebraska to Born to Run, his music has spoken truth to power for decades, and that is exactly what he is doing now. Musicians have the right to freedom of expression, and we stand in complete solidarity with Bruce and every member who uses their platform to speak their conscience. Local 802 and Local 47 will always defend that right."
According to the website for Local 802 AFM, in part it says, “We are the Associated Musicians of Greater New York, American Federation of Musicians Local 802, the largest local union of professional musicians in the world. We unite to fight for the common interests of all musicians by advancing industry standards that dignify our labor and honor and enrich our art. We seek to organize a community of all musicians and aspiring musicians, and we reach out to all who share our interests and our passion. We are committed to upholding the integrity of live musical performance and to advancing the vital role of music in education, and in the economic, cultural and social life of our community and beyond. We advocate for economic and social justice for musicians and for society as a whole.”
Local 802 AFM (NYC), supported the 3/28/2026, No Kings rally and march with a contingent of musicians.
According to the website for Local 47 AFM, in part it says, “The American Federation of Musicians Local 47 is a labor union that serves to promote and protect the concerns of professional musicians in all areas of the music industry. Our offices are located in Burbank, California.
Members of AFM Local 47 are high-level studio musicians, signed to major and indie labels, work on major motion pictures and television, tour throughout the world, and are members of premiere orchestras and symphonies including the LA Philharmonic, LA Opera, Pasadena Symphony, Hollywood Bowl Orchestra and more. The more than 5,000 members we represent — arrangers, composers, producers, contractors, engineers, and freelance musicians — are regarded as some of the very best in the world.
Formed by and for Los Angeles musicians in 1897, AFM Local 47 members united together to advocate for fair wages and working conditions, oppose the forces of exploitation through solidarity and collective action, and preserve the dignity and respect all professional workers deserve.”
According to Wikipedia, in part it says, “Bruce Frederick Joseph Springsteen (born September 23, 1949) is an American singer, songwriter, and musician. Nicknamed "the Boss", Springsteen has released 21 studio albums spanning six decades; most of his albums feature the E Street Band, his backing band since 1972. He is considered a pioneer of heartland rock.”
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
>>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>>
Add Your Comments
Latest Comments
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE
AUTHOR
DATE
Bruce Springsteen in concert in Minneapolis singing the song War
Sat, Apr 4, 2026 12:18AM
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network