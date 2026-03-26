Santa Rosa: No Kings! Protest March & Rally Against Facsism

Date:

Saturday, March 28, 2026

Time:

3:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Indivisible Sonoma County

Location Details:

MARCH from either Santa Rosa Junior College (staring place 1) or Juilliard Park (starting place 2 - shorter by 1 mile) to the RALLY in Old Courthouse Square



Choir contingents will sing along the way!



Peaceful, family-friendly march & rally





Mar 28, 2026 at 3:00 - 6:00 PM



Indivisible Sonoma County:



Choose your MARCH from either location, both at 3 PM:



Staring place 1 at 3 PM:

Santa Rosa Junior College

1501 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa, CA 95401

https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/901078/



Starting place 2 (one mile shorter) at 3 PM:

Juilliard Park

227 Santa Rosa Ave, Santa Rosa, CA 95404

https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/901080/



RALLY/FESTIVAL @ Old Courthouse Square

Marches will come from opposite directions, then meet in the middle at Old Courthouse Square





**We have the power and are claiming it together. No Thrones! No Crowns! No Kings!**



What began in 2025 as a single day of defiance has become a sustained national resistance to tyranny, spreading from small towns to city centers and across every community determined to defend democracy. Our peaceful movement is bigger than ever.



When our families are under attack and costs are pushing people to the brink, silence is not an option. We will defend ourselves and our communities against this administration’s unjust and cruel acts of violence.



On March 28th, rise up, take to the streets, and say it loud: no thrones, no crowns, no kings. We’re not watching history happen—we’re making it. Join us.



Sick of the fascism? Tired of the killing at home and abroad, thanks to the mad wannabe king?



Then make your voice heard at No Kings 3, which promises to be the biggest, non-violent protest in US history!



Building on the extremely powerful No Kings 1 and 2 protests, Indivisible Sonoma County is hosting two marches for No Kings 3!



If you want to start early and get your steps in, join us for the first, longer march, which starts from [Santa Rosa Junior College at 3 pm. PT.](



Or join the second march, which also starts at 3 pm PT at [Juilliard Park in Santa Rosa](



An added bonus? Several choirs will be on hand to add some fun and flair to both marches.



Marchers will all converge at Old Courthouse Square, where there will be more music and an information fair with over 20 groups sharing ways you can get involved in the resistance movement.



Our non-violent movement is only getting bigger and stronger. “NO KINGS” is more than just a slogan—it’s the foundation our nation was built upon. In America, we don’t have kings, and we won’t back down against chaos, corruption, and cruelty. Grow our movement and join us.



At this critical juncture in our nation’s history, it’s your chance to be loud, be proud, and push back against fascism. Bring water, wear sunscreen, and be sure to bring a friend. Or all your friends!



*A core principle behind all No Kings events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events.*

NO KINGS!Mar 28, 2026 at 3:00 - 6:00 PMIndivisible Sonoma County: https://indivisible.org/events/no-kings-santa-rosa-ca/ Choose your MARCH from either location, both at 3 PM:Staring place 1 at 3 PM:Santa Rosa Junior College1501 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa, CA 95401Starting place 2 (one mile shorter) at 3 PM:Juilliard Park227 Santa Rosa Ave, Santa Rosa, CA 95404RALLY/FESTIVAL @ Old Courthouse SquareMarches will come from opposite directions, then meet in the middle at Old Courthouse Square**We have the power and are claiming it together. No Thrones! No Crowns! No Kings!**What began in 2025 as a single day of defiance has become a sustained national resistance to tyranny, spreading from small towns to city centers and across every community determined to defend democracy. Our peaceful movement is bigger than ever.When our families are under attack and costs are pushing people to the brink, silence is not an option. We will defend ourselves and our communities against this administration’s unjust and cruel acts of violence.On March 28th, rise up, take to the streets, and say it loud: no thrones, no crowns, no kings. We’re not watching history happen—we’re making it. Join us.Sick of the fascism? Tired of the killing at home and abroad, thanks to the mad wannabe king?Then make your voice heard at No Kings 3, which promises to be the biggest, non-violent protest in US history!Building on the extremely powerful No Kings 1 and 2 protests, Indivisible Sonoma County is hosting two marches for No Kings 3!If you want to start early and get your steps in, join us for the first, longer march, which starts from [Santa Rosa Junior College at 3 pm. PT.]( https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/901078/ Or join the second march, which also starts at 3 pm PT at [Juilliard Park in Santa Rosa]( https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/901080/ ), about a mile shorter.An added bonus? Several choirs will be on hand to add some fun and flair to both marches.Marchers will all converge at Old Courthouse Square, where there will be more music and an information fair with over 20 groups sharing ways you can get involved in the resistance movement.Our non-violent movement is only getting bigger and stronger. “NO KINGS” is more than just a slogan—it’s the foundation our nation was built upon. In America, we don’t have kings, and we won’t back down against chaos, corruption, and cruelty. Grow our movement and join us.At this critical juncture in our nation’s history, it’s your chance to be loud, be proud, and push back against fascism. Bring water, wear sunscreen, and be sure to bring a friend. Or all your friends!*A core principle behind all No Kings events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events.*