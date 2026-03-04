top
San Francisco Government & Elections

San Francisco: No Kings 3 March & Rally Against Fascism - No ICE! No Wars!

Starting point: Embarcadero Plaza Steuart Street &amp; Embarcadero, San Francisco, CA 94105 This is a nonviolent protest action
Date:
Saturday, March 28, 2026
Time:
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Indivisible SF, 50501 SF, and partners
Location Details:
Starting point: Embarcadero Plaza
Steuart Street & Embarcadero, San Francisco, CA 94105

This is a nonviolent protest action
SAN FRANCISCO: NO KINGS 3 - PROTEST MARCH & RALLY

Join Indivisible San Francisco, 50501SF, and many local organizers for No Kings 3 in
San Francisco.

11:30 AM: Gather at Embarcadero Plaza
12 PM: March to Civic Center Plaza
2 PM: Rally at Civic Center Plaza and tabling fair at neighboring Fulton Plaza

For all up-to-date information on our march, as well as to volunteer, please visit our website:

We will gather at 11:30 AM at Embarcadero Plaza, with overflow to Sue Bierman Park.
At 12:00 noon, we will march up Market St. and McAllister St. to Civic Center Plaza.
At 2 PM, the rally at Civic Center Plaza will start. There will also be a resistance tabling fair at the neighboring Fulton Plaza.


PROTEST:

Join us for a March from Embarcadero Plaza to Civic Center Plaza, with a rally and resistance fair to follow. We will come together to promote ways to stand strong against the Trump and MAGA regime, protect our communities from ICE, and get ready for a Blue Wave in 2026.

What began in 2025 as a single day of defiance has become a sustained national resistance to tyranny, spreading from small towns to city centers and across every community determined to defend democracy. Our peaceful movement is bigger than ever.

When our families are under attack and costs are pushing people to the brink, silence is not an option. We will defend ourselves and our communities against this administration’s unjust and cruel acts of violence.

And we’re also thinking about the billions around the globe who are watching Trump turn our nation into a rogue state as he threatens our allies, abandons the vulnerable, and unleashes chaos that impacts their families directly and indirectly. We’re thinking about the Iranian civilians who’ve gone from a brave struggle against their own tyrannical government to fleeing bombs from ours. 

The people of the US reject Trump’s brutality at home and abroad and we say in one voice:
No wars of aggression. No terrorizing our communities or yours - no to tyrants, no to conquests.

On March 28th, rise up, take to the streets, and say it loud:

No Thrones!

No Crowns!

No Kings!

We’re not watching history happen—we’re making it.

Please join us and spread the word so that we can have the biggest, most powerful march yet.


PLEASE NOTE:

A core principle behind all No Kings events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events.
About Indivisible SF:

Members of Indivisible SF come from all kinds of backgrounds and political persuasions. Some of us are first-time activists and others have been at this for decades. We are citizens and non-citizens. Most importantly, we are all patriots that want the best for our country and are willing to work for it.
