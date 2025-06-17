No Kings Day protest in Santa Cruz afisher800 [at] gmail.com) by Allan P Fisher

At least 15,000 people turned out to protest growing repression and fascism, economic inequality, war and militarism and in support of immigrant rights among other issues like the climate emergency, heath care, and housing.

Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page: <video style="width: 740px;" data-aspect-ratio="" preload="none" poster="" controls><source src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2025/06/17/img_2969.mov_preview_.mp4" type="video/mp4"><a class="video" href="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2025/06/17/img_2969.mov" title="download video: img_2969.mov"> </a></video>

