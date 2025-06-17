From the Open-Publishing Calendar
No Kings Day protest in Santa Cruz
At least 15,000 people turned out to protest growing repression and fascism, economic inequality, war and militarism and in support of immigrant rights among other issues like the climate emergency, heath care, and housing.
