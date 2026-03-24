From the Open-Publishing Newswire

From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Oakland: No Kings! March & Rally - We Have the Power to Fight Fascism

Date:

Saturday, March 28, 2026

Time:

12:00 PM - 2:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Indivisible East Bay & numerous organiztions

Location Details:

MARCH START: Frank Ogawa/Oscar Grant Plaza, 1 Frank H. Ogawa Plaza, Oakland, CA 94612



MARCH END & RALLY: Amphitheater: bordering Lake Merritt Blvd, between 12th Street and 1st Ave



Peaceful & family friendly. Activism & community groups will be tabling at Lake Merritt







We have the power and are claiming it together. No Thrones! No Crowns! No Kings!



Saturday, March 28 at 12 – 2:30 PM



Post:



MARCH & RALLY SCHEDULE - Always Check Here for the Most Up-to-Date Info:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1vcQe6nLNX6lUr7m96d-mV_znQ2kFlUu7fYvBzuO2v5I/edit?tab=t.0





As President Trump escalates his attempts to control us, it is on us, the people, to show that we will fight to protect one another and our country. If he believes we will roll over and allow him to take our freedoms, he is mistaken.



What began in 2025 as a single day of defiance has become a sustained national resistance to tyranny, spreading from small towns to city centers and across every community determined to defend democracy. Our peaceful movement is bigger than ever.



When our families are under attack and costs are pushing people to the brink, silence is not an option. We will defend ourselves and our communities against this administration’s unjust and cruel acts of violence.



On March 28th, we rise up, take to the streets, and say it loud: no thrones, no crowns, no kings! We’re not watching history happen—we’re making it.



Join us in resistance in Oakland!



A core principle behind all No Kings events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events.





Partners/Co-Organizers:



ACCE

East Bay DSA

Indivisible East Bay

Oil & Gas Action Network

SEIU 1021



Co-Sponsors (so far):



ACLU NorCal Alameda County Chapter

Alameda County Democratic Party

Alameda Labor Council

Bay Area Women in Black

Bay Resistance

Berkeley Faculty & Staff for Justice In Palestine

Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists

Black Church PAC

CAIR-SFBA

California Alliance for Retired Americans (CARA)

California Working Families Party

CodePink SF Bay Area

Commit To Democracy

CSO Oakland

East Bay Stonewall Democratic Club

Faith in Action East Bay

Food and Water Watch

Fossil Free California

Freedom Road Socialist Organization (Oakland chapter)

Friends of La Peña Immigrant Rights

Gaza Action Squad

Green Party of California

Hand in Hand: The Domestic Employers Network

Immigrant Defense Committee

Jewish Voice for Peace Bay Area

Lake Park Elders

League of Women Voters of Oakland

LIVE FREE

Oakland Education Association

Peralta Federation of Teachers Local 1603

ProRep Coalition

Seed the Vote

SEIU UHW

SURJ Bay Area

Tsuru for Solidarity

UC Unbowed

Wellstone Democratic Renewal Club

Western States Legal Foundation



____________________________________________________________



Other NO KINGS! in the EAST BAY



No Kings around the East Bay. So many protests to choose from. Where will you be doing No Kings?



Need one late afternoon?



NO KINGS ALBANY

Sat, Mar 28

4:00 PM — 5:00 PM PDT

City Hall towards Solano

Albany, CA 94706

https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/914989/





Want a party vibe?



NO KINGS DANCE PARTY DOWNTOWN BERKELEY BART

Sat, Mar 28

1:00 PM — 3:00 PM PDT

Downtown Berkeley BART Plaza

Berkeley, CA 94704

https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/918922





For all you lunch timers:



NO KINGS OAKLAND CA, PIEDMONT AVENUE

Sat, Mar 28

11:00 AM — 11:30 AM PDT

Piedmont Av & 41st St

Oakland, CA 94611

https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/923257/





NO KINGS BERKELEY I-80 PEDESTRIAN BRIDGE

Sat, Mar 28

1:00 PM — 2:30 PM PDT

Pedestrian bridge over I-80 just south of University Ave., Berkeley

Berkeley, CA 94710

https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/919669/



OAKLAND: NO KINGS! MARCH & RALLY AGAINST AUTHORITARIANISMWe have the power and are claiming it together. No Thrones! No Crowns! No Kings!Saturday, March 28 at 12 – 2:30 PMPost: https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/901627/ MARCH & RALLY SCHEDULE - Always Check Here for the Most Up-to-Date Info:As President Trump escalates his attempts to control us, it is on us, the people, to show that we will fight to protect one another and our country. If he believes we will roll over and allow him to take our freedoms, he is mistaken.What began in 2025 as a single day of defiance has become a sustained national resistance to tyranny, spreading from small towns to city centers and across every community determined to defend democracy. Our peaceful movement is bigger than ever.When our families are under attack and costs are pushing people to the brink, silence is not an option. We will defend ourselves and our communities against this administration’s unjust and cruel acts of violence.On March 28th, we rise up, take to the streets, and say it loud: no thrones, no crowns, no kings! We’re not watching history happen—we’re making it.Join us in resistance in Oakland!A core principle behind all No Kings events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events.Partners/Co-Organizers:ACCEEast Bay DSAIndivisible East BayOil & Gas Action NetworkSEIU 1021Co-Sponsors (so far):ACLU NorCal Alameda County ChapterAlameda County Democratic PartyAlameda Labor CouncilBay Area Women in BlackBay ResistanceBerkeley Faculty & Staff for Justice In PalestineBerkeley Fellowship of Unitarian UniversalistsBlack Church PACCAIR-SFBACalifornia Alliance for Retired Americans (CARA)California Working Families PartyCodePink SF Bay AreaCommit To DemocracyCSO OaklandEast Bay Stonewall Democratic ClubFaith in Action East BayFood and Water WatchFossil Free CaliforniaFreedom Road Socialist Organization (Oakland chapter)Friends of La Peña Immigrant RightsGaza Action SquadGreen Party of CaliforniaHand in Hand: The Domestic Employers NetworkImmigrant Defense CommitteeJewish Voice for Peace Bay AreaLake Park EldersLeague of Women Voters of OaklandLIVE FREEOakland Education AssociationPeralta Federation of Teachers Local 1603ProRep CoalitionSeed the VoteSEIU UHWSURJ Bay AreaTsuru for SolidarityUC UnbowedWellstone Democratic Renewal ClubWestern States Legal Foundation____________________________________________________________Other NO KINGS! in the EAST BAYNo Kings around the East Bay. So many protests to choose from. Where will you be doing No Kings?Need one late afternoon?NO KINGS ALBANYSat, Mar 284:00 PM — 5:00 PM PDTCity Hall towards SolanoAlbany, CA 94706Want a party vibe?NO KINGS DANCE PARTY DOWNTOWN BERKELEY BARTSat, Mar 281:00 PM — 3:00 PM PDTDowntown Berkeley BART PlazaBerkeley, CA 94704For all you lunch timers:NO KINGS OAKLAND CA, PIEDMONT AVENUESat, Mar 2811:00 AM — 11:30 AM PDTPiedmont Av & 41st StOakland, CA 94611NO KINGS BERKELEY I-80 PEDESTRIAN BRIDGESat, Mar 281:00 PM — 2:30 PM PDTPedestrian bridge over I-80 just south of University Ave., BerkeleyBerkeley, CA 94710