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Oakland: No Kings! March & Rally - We Have the Power to Fight Fascism
Date:
Saturday, March 28, 2026
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Indivisible East Bay & numerous organiztions
Location Details:
MARCH START: Frank Ogawa/Oscar Grant Plaza, 1 Frank H. Ogawa Plaza, Oakland, CA 94612
MARCH END & RALLY: Amphitheater: bordering Lake Merritt Blvd, between 12th Street and 1st Ave
Peaceful & family friendly. Activism & community groups will be tabling at Lake Merritt
MARCH END & RALLY: Amphitheater: bordering Lake Merritt Blvd, between 12th Street and 1st Ave
Peaceful & family friendly. Activism & community groups will be tabling at Lake Merritt
OAKLAND: NO KINGS! MARCH & RALLY AGAINST AUTHORITARIANISM
We have the power and are claiming it together. No Thrones! No Crowns! No Kings!
Saturday, March 28 at 12 – 2:30 PM
Post: https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/901627/
MARCH & RALLY SCHEDULE - Always Check Here for the Most Up-to-Date Info:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1vcQe6nLNX6lUr7m96d-mV_znQ2kFlUu7fYvBzuO2v5I/edit?tab=t.0
As President Trump escalates his attempts to control us, it is on us, the people, to show that we will fight to protect one another and our country. If he believes we will roll over and allow him to take our freedoms, he is mistaken.
What began in 2025 as a single day of defiance has become a sustained national resistance to tyranny, spreading from small towns to city centers and across every community determined to defend democracy. Our peaceful movement is bigger than ever.
When our families are under attack and costs are pushing people to the brink, silence is not an option. We will defend ourselves and our communities against this administration’s unjust and cruel acts of violence.
On March 28th, we rise up, take to the streets, and say it loud: no thrones, no crowns, no kings! We’re not watching history happen—we’re making it.
Join us in resistance in Oakland!
A core principle behind all No Kings events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events.
Partners/Co-Organizers:
ACCE
East Bay DSA
Indivisible East Bay
Oil & Gas Action Network
SEIU 1021
Co-Sponsors (so far):
ACLU NorCal Alameda County Chapter
Alameda County Democratic Party
Alameda Labor Council
Bay Area Women in Black
Bay Resistance
Berkeley Faculty & Staff for Justice In Palestine
Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists
Black Church PAC
CAIR-SFBA
California Alliance for Retired Americans (CARA)
California Working Families Party
CodePink SF Bay Area
Commit To Democracy
CSO Oakland
East Bay Stonewall Democratic Club
Faith in Action East Bay
Food and Water Watch
Fossil Free California
Freedom Road Socialist Organization (Oakland chapter)
Friends of La Peña Immigrant Rights
Gaza Action Squad
Green Party of California
Hand in Hand: The Domestic Employers Network
Immigrant Defense Committee
Jewish Voice for Peace Bay Area
Lake Park Elders
League of Women Voters of Oakland
LIVE FREE
Oakland Education Association
Peralta Federation of Teachers Local 1603
ProRep Coalition
Seed the Vote
SEIU UHW
SURJ Bay Area
Tsuru for Solidarity
UC Unbowed
Wellstone Democratic Renewal Club
Western States Legal Foundation
____________________________________________________________
Other NO KINGS! in the EAST BAY
No Kings around the East Bay. So many protests to choose from. Where will you be doing No Kings?
Need one late afternoon?
NO KINGS ALBANY
Sat, Mar 28
4:00 PM — 5:00 PM PDT
City Hall towards Solano
Albany, CA 94706
https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/914989/
Want a party vibe?
NO KINGS DANCE PARTY DOWNTOWN BERKELEY BART
Sat, Mar 28
1:00 PM — 3:00 PM PDT
Downtown Berkeley BART Plaza
Berkeley, CA 94704
https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/918922
For all you lunch timers:
NO KINGS OAKLAND CA, PIEDMONT AVENUE
Sat, Mar 28
11:00 AM — 11:30 AM PDT
Piedmont Av & 41st St
Oakland, CA 94611
https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/923257/
NO KINGS BERKELEY I-80 PEDESTRIAN BRIDGE
Sat, Mar 28
1:00 PM — 2:30 PM PDT
Pedestrian bridge over I-80 just south of University Ave., Berkeley
Berkeley, CA 94710
https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/919669/
We have the power and are claiming it together. No Thrones! No Crowns! No Kings!
Saturday, March 28 at 12 – 2:30 PM
Post: https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/901627/
MARCH & RALLY SCHEDULE - Always Check Here for the Most Up-to-Date Info:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1vcQe6nLNX6lUr7m96d-mV_znQ2kFlUu7fYvBzuO2v5I/edit?tab=t.0
As President Trump escalates his attempts to control us, it is on us, the people, to show that we will fight to protect one another and our country. If he believes we will roll over and allow him to take our freedoms, he is mistaken.
What began in 2025 as a single day of defiance has become a sustained national resistance to tyranny, spreading from small towns to city centers and across every community determined to defend democracy. Our peaceful movement is bigger than ever.
When our families are under attack and costs are pushing people to the brink, silence is not an option. We will defend ourselves and our communities against this administration’s unjust and cruel acts of violence.
On March 28th, we rise up, take to the streets, and say it loud: no thrones, no crowns, no kings! We’re not watching history happen—we’re making it.
Join us in resistance in Oakland!
A core principle behind all No Kings events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events.
Partners/Co-Organizers:
ACCE
East Bay DSA
Indivisible East Bay
Oil & Gas Action Network
SEIU 1021
Co-Sponsors (so far):
ACLU NorCal Alameda County Chapter
Alameda County Democratic Party
Alameda Labor Council
Bay Area Women in Black
Bay Resistance
Berkeley Faculty & Staff for Justice In Palestine
Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists
Black Church PAC
CAIR-SFBA
California Alliance for Retired Americans (CARA)
California Working Families Party
CodePink SF Bay Area
Commit To Democracy
CSO Oakland
East Bay Stonewall Democratic Club
Faith in Action East Bay
Food and Water Watch
Fossil Free California
Freedom Road Socialist Organization (Oakland chapter)
Friends of La Peña Immigrant Rights
Gaza Action Squad
Green Party of California
Hand in Hand: The Domestic Employers Network
Immigrant Defense Committee
Jewish Voice for Peace Bay Area
Lake Park Elders
League of Women Voters of Oakland
LIVE FREE
Oakland Education Association
Peralta Federation of Teachers Local 1603
ProRep Coalition
Seed the Vote
SEIU UHW
SURJ Bay Area
Tsuru for Solidarity
UC Unbowed
Wellstone Democratic Renewal Club
Western States Legal Foundation
____________________________________________________________
Other NO KINGS! in the EAST BAY
No Kings around the East Bay. So many protests to choose from. Where will you be doing No Kings?
Need one late afternoon?
NO KINGS ALBANY
Sat, Mar 28
4:00 PM — 5:00 PM PDT
City Hall towards Solano
Albany, CA 94706
https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/914989/
Want a party vibe?
NO KINGS DANCE PARTY DOWNTOWN BERKELEY BART
Sat, Mar 28
1:00 PM — 3:00 PM PDT
Downtown Berkeley BART Plaza
Berkeley, CA 94704
https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/918922
For all you lunch timers:
NO KINGS OAKLAND CA, PIEDMONT AVENUE
Sat, Mar 28
11:00 AM — 11:30 AM PDT
Piedmont Av & 41st St
Oakland, CA 94611
https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/923257/
NO KINGS BERKELEY I-80 PEDESTRIAN BRIDGE
Sat, Mar 28
1:00 PM — 2:30 PM PDT
Pedestrian bridge over I-80 just south of University Ave., Berkeley
Berkeley, CA 94710
https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/919669/
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/901627/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Mar 24, 2026 9:45PM
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