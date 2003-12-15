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Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 3/28/2026
East Bay Government & Elections Police State & Prisons

No Kings BERKELEY

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, March 28, 2026
Time:
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Phoebe
Location Details:
UCB Bancroft Wy/Telegraph Ave. Line up along sidewalk on the campus side of Bancroft Wy
Afia Walking Tree drummers will energize this 1.4 mi MARCH/roll, kicked off by Samba Funk on Zellerbach Plaza at 1pm, so we'll DANCE down the sidewalks to Allston Wy to MLK Park, up Unversity Ave, to Shattuck, to Constitution Sq (downtown Berkeley BART plaza) where there'll be a No Kings dance happening. Bring your peaceful, joyful, creativity. Peeps needed to carry giant puppets and to flyer outside Zellerbach as Bioneers enter Thur, Fri, Sat. mornings and as they leave 1pm Thur and Fri.
For more information: https://mobilize.us/s/5FmTFF
Added to the calendar on Mon, Mar 23, 2026 12:51AM
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