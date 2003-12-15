No Kings BERKELEY

Date:

Saturday, March 28, 2026

Time:

1:30 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Party/Street Party

Organizer/Author:

Phoebe

Location Details:

UCB Bancroft Wy/Telegraph Ave. Line up along sidewalk on the campus side of Bancroft Wy

Afia Walking Tree drummers will energize this 1.4 mi MARCH/roll, kicked off by Samba Funk on Zellerbach Plaza at 1pm, so we'll DANCE down the sidewalks to Allston Wy to MLK Park, up Unversity Ave, to Shattuck, to Constitution Sq (downtown Berkeley BART plaza) where there'll be a No Kings dance happening. Bring your peaceful, joyful, creativity. Peeps needed to carry giant puppets and to flyer outside Zellerbach as Bioneers enter Thur, Fri, Sat. mornings and as they leave 1pm Thur and Fri.