No Kings, No Clowns, No Autocracy, Just Democracy Protests by Phil Pasquinini

In San Francisco, thousands of activists after having participated in a noontime rally in Dolores Park marched to City Hall where they continued their call for “No Kings,” vocalizing against the recent ICE raids across the country of undocumented immigrants, the physical takedown by DHS agents of U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (D-CA) and Trump’s increasingly autocratic style of governing including the provocative deployment of military troops in Los Angeles, along with his casting aside of our democracy.

SAN FRANCISCO (06-14) – Thousands of activists in every state across the country rallied in more than 1,900 towns and cities today to peacefully protest Donald Trump in actions calling for a “No Kings! Nation Wide Day of Defiance” by saying “In America, We Don’t Do Kings!” The protests were organized by the American Civil Liberties Union, Indivisibles, 50501, Public Citizen, American Federation of Teachers, and Third Act among many others.



The day, however, opened sadly with a vicious attack on our democracy in the targeting of two Minnesota state Democratic lawmakers that resulted in the deaths of Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark along with the wounding of Rep. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette who remain hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds. Because of the shootings, protests in northern Minneapolis were canceled after investigators discovered papers found in the suspect’s vehicle noting “No Kings” that was included in a target list of 70 names.



Organizers of today’s protests coinciding with Trump’s birthday and military parade in Washington, D.C. were intent to “End the Greatest Show on Earth” and to “Kick out the Clowns” of his administration. They referred to the made-for-TV military parade extravaganza as “a corrupt display of strongman politics to solidify his image as a strongman on our dime. June 14th is also the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary— a day that marks when Americans first organized to stand up to a king. But Trump isn’t honoring that legacy, instead, he is hijacking it to celebrate himself. But real power isn’t staged in Washington, it rises up everywhere else.”



The irony of the parade’s cost, estimated to be as much as $45 million, negates Trump’s own demand through DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) for efficiency in government especially so when thousands of productive federal workers have been forcibly placed on furlough or fired outright to fund tax breaks for billionaires.



The San Francisco Bay Area saw actions across the region including Ocean Beach where hundreds of protesters gathered to stand together in spelling out a massive “No King” message in the sand that was visible from overhead. Bay Area drivers were greeted by protesters crowding freeway overpasses holding “No King” banners and signs along with ICE (Immigration and Custom Enforcement) related condemnations calling for an end to Trump’s authoritarianism, to refuse Fascism and to support of democracy. And in the afternoon, an airplane flying overhead displayed a “No Kings” banner.



Another protest, “7x7k” saw activists lined up in a seven-mile human-chain along the El Camino Real, a major boulevard between two South Bay Tesla dealerships that are spaced seven miles apart. Organizers who had hoped to have 7,000 people participate were delighted when an estimated 10,000 showed up. The protest exceeded its goal in having more participants than the 6,500 members of the armed forces Trump had marching in his Washington, D.C. parade.



Trump’s recently announced ICE raid directive preventing farm workers, hotel and restaurant employees from being rounded up by ICE saw one protester dressed as a chicken taco in recognition of Trump’s new anacronym, TACO (Trump Always Chickens Out).



Among the crowd was a group of ten red hat MAGA supporters who, while cruising through the assembled masses, attempted to provoke a confrontation among those peacefully protesting but failed in their efforts to get a reaction.



The only one exception where organizers called for no protests was in Washington, DC due to their concerns “to avoid any clashes with police or parade-goers” in keeping everyone safe.



Report and photos by Phil Pasquini



© 2025 nuzeink all rights reserved worldwide





