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At SF No Kings Day Support for May 1 Gen Strike & Against War on Iran & Palestine
Thousands of people joined the No Kings Day in San Francisco and trade unionists and people spoke out about the issues. There was also support for a May Day general strike
Thousands of people and trade unionists marched at the San Fancisco No Kings Day on March 28, 2026. There was also growing support for a national general strike on May 1. Workers and trade unionists talked about the attacks on healthcare, union organizing and the wars on Gaza,
Iran and countries around the world.
Additional Media:
"Hands Off Chicago" Mayor Brandon Johnson On "No Kings Day" Calls
For National General Strike
https://youtu.be/0sh2NwikZVY
The Call For A General Strike By Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson & LA
Roofers Local 36 BM Cliff Smith On Fascism
https://youtu.be/49uBylRfsPI
Nightmare In Chicago: Trump's Fascist ICE Military Raids, Terror &
Occupation In Chicago
https://youtu.be/CKDVgNiZ2f0
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
Iran and countries around the world.
Additional Media:
"Hands Off Chicago" Mayor Brandon Johnson On "No Kings Day" Calls
For National General Strike
https://youtu.be/0sh2NwikZVY
The Call For A General Strike By Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson & LA
Roofers Local 36 BM Cliff Smith On Fascism
https://youtu.be/49uBylRfsPI
Nightmare In Chicago: Trump's Fascist ICE Military Raids, Terror &
Occupation In Chicago
https://youtu.be/CKDVgNiZ2f0
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/_8UPu9OxVa8
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