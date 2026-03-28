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Indybay Feature
San Francisco U.S. Government & Elections Labor & Workers

At SF No Kings Day Support for May 1 Gen Strike & Against War on Iran & Palestine

by LVP
Sat, Mar 28, 2026 11:32PM
Thousands of people joined the No Kings Day in San Francisco and trade unionists and people spoke out about the issues. There was also support for a May Day general strike
CNA Nurses March Against ICE Raids
original image (1826x962)
Thousands of people and trade unionists marched at the San Fancisco No Kings Day on March 28, 2026. There was also growing support for a national general strike on May 1. Workers and trade unionists talked about the attacks on healthcare, union organizing and the wars on Gaza,
Iran and countries around the world.

Additional Media:

"Hands Off Chicago" Mayor Brandon Johnson On "No Kings Day" Calls
For National General Strike
https://youtu.be/0sh2NwikZVY

The Call For A General Strike By Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson & LA
Roofers Local 36 BM Cliff Smith On Fascism
https://youtu.be/49uBylRfsPI

Nightmare In Chicago: Trump's Fascist ICE Military Raids, Terror &
Occupation In Chicago
https://youtu.be/CKDVgNiZ2f0

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/_8UPu9OxVa8
§Art On The No Kings Day
by LVP
Sat, Mar 28, 2026 11:32PM
sm_no_kings_art.jpg
original image (3954x2235)
Art on the fascist corrupt Trump Regine
https://youtu.be/_8UPu9OxVa8
§No Kings Exposing The Money
by LVP
Sat, Mar 28, 2026 11:32PM
No Kings Exposing The Corrupt Money Machine
original image (1685x2249)
A participant exposed the massively corrupt Trump regime
https://youtu.be/_8UPu9OxVa8
§No Kings March Participants
by LVP
Sat, Mar 28, 2026 11:32PM
sm_no_kings_march.jpg
original image (2924x1665)
Thousands marched against the fascist Trump government, ICE and the wars
https://youtu.be/_8UPu9OxVa8
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