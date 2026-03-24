We have the power and are claiming it together. No Thrones. No Crowns. No Kings.Join us at 10am in San Lorenzo Park for a very short rally followed by a march through downtown Santa Cruz and back to the park again.Grab everyone you know, you don't want to miss this. We broke records at the last No Kings for the largest single-day protest in American history, and we are going to make this No Kings even bigger!Put on your walking shoes because our march route will be one and a half miles long. If marching doesn't work for you, find a spot along the march route to sit and cheer the marchers on.ORGANIZER: Indivisible Santa Cruz CountyMARCH SCHEDULE (please note subject to change): 10 AM - gather at San Lorenzo Park for rally. 10:15AM - march kicks off, with our Indivisible Santa Cruz County banner in the lead. 12PM - march concludes at San Lorenzo Park.MARCH ROUTE Start at San Lorenzo Park, take Dakota to Soquel, Right on Soquel, Left on Front, Right on Cathcart, Right on Pacific, Right on Water, Right on the path behind the County Building back to the park.PARKING County Building parking lot or street parking downtown and walk over the footbridge into the park. When possible, please carpool or use public transportation.What began in 2025 as a single day of defiance has become a sustained national resistance to tyranny, spreading from small towns to city centers and across every community determined to defend democracy. Our peaceful movement is bigger than ever.On March 28th, rise up, take to the streets, and say it loud: NO THRONES, NO CROWNS, NO KINGS! We’re not watching history happen—we’re making it. Join us.A core principle behind all No Kings events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events.