From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Fresno No Kings Day
Thousands turned out for No Kings Day in Fresno.
No Kings Day in Fresno took place on the sidewalks of Blackstone Avenue, stretching from Nees to Alluvial, a distance of about a half a mile. Thousands attended, and creativity was on display in the wide variety of signs.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network