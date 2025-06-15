top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco U.S. Government & Elections

Hundreds of Thousands Protest Trump on Bay Area "No Kings" Day

by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Jun 15, 2025 4:14PM
Millions protest in nation-wide action
Millions protest in nation-wide action
original image (1500x1000)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

The BART trains to the San Francisco parade were packed like New York City rush hour subways in the 1960's. It took half an hour get through the crowd in the 16th and Mission station. At the exit someone was distributing sheets with Rapid Response Network Hotline numbers for when you see ICE agents.

It looks like the nation might be waking up to the menace. There is more good news. Trump's military parade was pathetic. On the reviewing stand, the members of Trump's cabinet of clowns were introduced like talk show movie stars. Most marching solders were unarmed though some carried ceremonial wooden rifles. Lots of marching bands, Trump must have liked that. The crowds were sparse and it rained off and on. Maybe there is a God after all! If Kim Jong Un or Putin had been subjected to a similar display of their military might, their respective generals would have been executed.

The San Francisco No Kings march was enormous, perhaps three hundred thousand people. Starting on 19th and Dolores they marched to the Civic Center. One sign said "here is your parade." While many signs characterized Trump as a murderous Nazi racist, others mocked him. One, in the form of an Amazon for sale item for a pump, asked "why treat a manhood problem with a $45 million parade." Answering Trump's accusation that protesters were being paid, one held a sign assuring the world that he was there hating Trump for free.

Meanwhile, the horrors continue. The Gaza genocide and Netanyahu has attacked Iran. Trump did not want Netanyahu to attack Iran, hoping instead to make a "deal," perhaps a Trump resort and hotel in Tehran. But Netanyahu has long concluded that Trump is all show biz, cares only about making a splash, then losing interest. Seeing no actual foreign policy from the US, he has felt free to attack Iran.

Netanyahu does not want Iran to get the bomb not because it would be a threat to Israel, since Israel also has the bomb, but because it would provide Iran with the means to deter Israel. Netanyahu does not want to loose the option of ever attacking Iran.

As regards Ukraine, Putin is telling Trump to go fly a kite. But he calls Trump on the phone, chats him up for fifty minutes and wishes him Happy Birthday. This makes Trump happy and feel important. So all is well.

While Trump continues to inflict suffering on many people, his incompetence might be what can ultimately save the country. Just like the tariffs adventure and deportation schemes, he looses interest when things get complicated and messy. He has paused grabbing immigrants in hotels and farms. Stephen Miller, his Adolph Eichmann, will not get his 3000 Jews Latinos a day.

If opposition to Trump solidifies with the kind of mass action we saw on the 14th, the dawn might, just might, appear.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Jun 15, 2025 4:14PM
sm_02-16525-z8b_4049.jpg
original image (1000x1346)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Jun 15, 2025 4:14PM
sm_03-16525-z8a_6222.jpg
original image (1471x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Jun 15, 2025 4:14PM
sm_04-16525-z8a_6276.jpg
original image (1501x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Jun 15, 2025 4:14PM
sm_05-16525-z8b_4061.jpg
original image (1036x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Jun 15, 2025 4:14PM
sm_06-16525-z8b_4069.jpg
original image (1500x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Jun 15, 2025 4:14PM
sm_07-16525-z8b_4092.jpg
original image (1500x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Jun 15, 2025 4:14PM
sm_08-16525-z8b_4101.jpg
original image (1500x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Jun 15, 2025 4:14PM
sm_09-16525-z8b_4134.jpg
original image (1500x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Jun 15, 2025 4:14PM
sm_10-16525-z8b_4137.jpg
original image (1412x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Jun 15, 2025 4:14PM
sm_11-16525-z8a_6387.jpg
original image (1006x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Jun 15, 2025 4:14PM
sm_12-16525-z8b_4167.jpg
original image (1500x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Jun 15, 2025 4:14PM
sm_13-16525-z8b_4170.jpg
original image (1426x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Jun 15, 2025 4:14PM
sm_14-16525-z8a_6397.jpg
original image (1202x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Jun 15, 2025 4:14PM
sm_15-16525-z8b_4179.jpg
original image (1000x1483)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Jun 15, 2025 4:14PM
sm_16-16525-z8a_6421.jpg
original image (1364x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Jun 15, 2025 4:14PM
sm_17-16525-z8a_6437.jpg
original image (1369x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Jun 15, 2025 4:14PM
sm_18-16525-z8a_6466.jpg
original image (1131x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Jun 15, 2025 4:14PM
sm_19-16525-z8b_4216.jpg
original image (1000x1010)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Jun 15, 2025 4:14PM
sm_20-16525-z8b_4228.jpg
original image (1497x1000)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$290.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code