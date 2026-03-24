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NO KINGS! San Jose Protest Rally & March Against Authoritarianism
Date:
Saturday, March 28, 2026
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
50501 San Jose, Indivisible, and partners
Location Details:
St. James Park
E St. James Street and First Street
San Jose, CA 95112
This is a peaceful event
Parking: Third Street Garage or meter parking along nearby streets
E St. James Street and First Street
San Jose, CA 95112
This is a peaceful event
Parking: Third Street Garage or meter parking along nearby streets
NO KINGS! Power Belongs to the People
Downtown San Jose Rally & March
Organizations: 50501 San Jose, Indivisible San Jose, Coalition Against Trump San Jose,
ACLU Northern CA, Silicon Valley Rising, South Bay Labor Council, SIREN, SURJ Santa Clara Co., San Jose Community Service Organization, Food Not Bombs and many more.
March 28, 2026 at noon- 2 PM
Info: https://linktr.ee/sanjose50501
This San Jose event is part of the nationwide No Kings protests with 3100+ events happening throughout the nation and world: https://www.nokings.org/
Then afterward, come join the 2 - 4 PM miles-long protest from Sunnyvale to Palo Alto stretching along El Camino Real. Go here for info: https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/901120/
As President Trump escalates his attempts to control us, it is on us, the people, to show that we will fight to protect one another and our country. If he believes we will roll over and allow him to take our freedoms, he is mistaken. We are coming together again on March 28 because we know we can overcome this repression when we unite.
We have the power and are claiming it together.
No Thrones!
No Crowns!
No Kings!
What began in 2025 as a single day of defiance has become a sustained national resistance to tyranny, spreading from small towns to city centers and across every community determined to defend democracy. Our peaceful movement is bigger than ever.
When our families are under attack and costs are pushing people to the brink, silence is not an option. We will defend ourselves and our communities against this administration’s unjust and cruel acts of violence.
On March 28th, we rise up, take to the streets, and say it loud: no thrones, no crowns, no kings!
We’re not watching history happen—we’re making it.
Join us in San Jose!
A core principle behind all No Kings events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events.
Downtown San Jose Rally & March
Organizations: 50501 San Jose, Indivisible San Jose, Coalition Against Trump San Jose,
ACLU Northern CA, Silicon Valley Rising, South Bay Labor Council, SIREN, SURJ Santa Clara Co., San Jose Community Service Organization, Food Not Bombs and many more.
March 28, 2026 at noon- 2 PM
Info: https://linktr.ee/sanjose50501
This San Jose event is part of the nationwide No Kings protests with 3100+ events happening throughout the nation and world: https://www.nokings.org/
Then afterward, come join the 2 - 4 PM miles-long protest from Sunnyvale to Palo Alto stretching along El Camino Real. Go here for info: https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/901120/
As President Trump escalates his attempts to control us, it is on us, the people, to show that we will fight to protect one another and our country. If he believes we will roll over and allow him to take our freedoms, he is mistaken. We are coming together again on March 28 because we know we can overcome this repression when we unite.
We have the power and are claiming it together.
No Thrones!
No Crowns!
No Kings!
What began in 2025 as a single day of defiance has become a sustained national resistance to tyranny, spreading from small towns to city centers and across every community determined to defend democracy. Our peaceful movement is bigger than ever.
When our families are under attack and costs are pushing people to the brink, silence is not an option. We will defend ourselves and our communities against this administration’s unjust and cruel acts of violence.
On March 28th, we rise up, take to the streets, and say it loud: no thrones, no crowns, no kings!
We’re not watching history happen—we’re making it.
Join us in San Jose!
A core principle behind all No Kings events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events.
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/903676/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Mar 24, 2026 12:37PM
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