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USS Gerald R. Ford may have been sabotaged by crew member/s
USS Gerald R. Ford may have been sabotaged and set on fire by a crew member of the ship, while involved in the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump's war against Iran.
USS Gerald R. Ford may have been sabotaged by crew member/s
USS Gerald R. Ford sailors may prefer to be at a No Kings rally
By Lynda Carson - March 27, 2026
According to a number of reports, sailors aboard the $13 billion aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, are suspected of setting it on fire to get out of duty in the convicted felon President Trump’s war against Iran.
At this point, the sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford that retreated from the convicted felon President Donald J. Trumps war against Iran, may rather be back in the states to join millions of others in the No Kings rallies happening all across the nation on Saturday, March 28.
Reportedly, “The fire, which broke out in the carrier’s aft laundry facility on March 12, took 30 hours to extinguish, according to the new York Times. The fire is being investigated.” Additionally, there are also numerous reports that sabotage may have been involved by crew members who may be angry that their standard six-month tour of duty has been extended. Making matters worse, the ship’s toilets have been constantly breaking down and clogging up with sewage.
That’s right. The $13 billion aircraft carrier with around 4,600 crew members has been known to be a floating cesspool. After almost a year at sea and experiencing chronic sewage leaks every day, the crew of America’s largest nuclear powered aircraft carrier may be at a breaking point. They may have set fire to the ship to get out away from Trump’s war against Iran.
According to a report with The Times, in part it said, “A fire broke out in the ship’s laundry room, resulting in two sailors being treated for lacerations and more than 200 sailors receiving medical aid for smoke inhalation. The fire lasted more than 30 hours and destroyed much of the berthing.
More than 600 crew members had to sleep on floors and tables and the ship was forced to borrow 1,000 mattresses from the USS John F Kennedy, the US Naval Institute reported. The carrier will now undergo at least a week of repairs at Souda Bay in Crete.”
A January 17, 2026 NPR report, in part said, "Every day that the entire crew is present on the ship, a trouble call has been made for ship's force personnel to repair or unclog a portion of the VCHT system, since June 2023," reads an undated document provided by the Navy, through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.
The carrier has called for help outside the ship 42 times since 2023. The rate of calls is increasing, with 32 calls happening in 2025;12 calls were made after the carrier started its recent deployment in June.
A March 18, 2025 email from the engineering department sent out to all chiefs on the ship said there were 205 breakdowns in four days. The sailors who work on the sewage system, called hull maintenance technicians (HTs), fell behind in the months leading up to USS Ford's scheduled deployment.
"Our sewage system is being mistreated and destroyed by Sailors on a daily basis. My HT's are currently working 19 hours a day right now trying to keep up with the demand," according to the email.
The average age on the USS Ford is similar to a college campus. For many of the sailors, this is their first extended time away from home. At times the emails almost evoke a floating dorm room, revealing that everything from t-shirts to a four-foot piece of rope have been removed from the system. The vacuum pipes are narrow. Brown paper towels and even commercial toilet paper also cause breakdowns. The most common problem is a valve at the back of the toilets that can be knocked loose and cause all of the toilets (which the Navy calls heads) in one of 10 zones to lose suction.”
Additionally, last February, according to an AP report, a protest took place at Souda Bay, Crete, against the USS Gerald R. Ford while it was docked there as the threat’s of war against Iran were heating up again.
If a sailor aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford sabotaged the ship by setting it on fire, it is not the first time that something like this occurred.
Reportedly, during the American war against Vietnam, “In December 1972, Jeffrey Allison, a 19-year-old seaman’s apprentice from Oakland, CA, was sentenced to five years in prison after being convicted of setting a blaze aboard the USS Forrestal in Norfolk, Virginia. On retiring from the Navy the month before, Admiral Charles K. Duncan had called for the Navy to get rid of “‘activist, antisocial, antimilitary, anti-United States misfits” who “may cause sabotage” aboard U.S. ships, United Press International (UPl) reported at the time.”
Sometimes sailors would submit a petition to Congress against U.S. imperialism.
See petition below to Congress from some of the USS Midway aircraft carrier sailors around May, 1973, who were stationed in Alameda, CA, at the time.
“We, the crew and families of the U.S.S. Midway, do hereby exercise our rights as citizens of the United States of America to petition Congress on the following issue. We object to the homeporting in Yokosuka, Japan of the U.S.S. Midway for the following reasons:
(1) We are freely opposed to the excessive expansion and imposition of United States military forces overseas. Homeporting the Midway in Yokosuka is another attempt by the U.S. to permanently establish its military presence in Asia.
(2) We object to the false statements made by the military that there is an all volunteer crew to deploy to Yokosuka.
(3) We disapprove of the government's lack of preparations in providing housing and other living accommodations to support our full complement of crew and families.
(4) It is the right of all military personnel as citizen-soldiers of the U.S. to practice individually or collectively their rights as citizens, namely, (a) the right to free speech, (b) the right to peacefully assemble, (c) freedom of the press, and (d) the right to petition Congress.”
Protest stories and photos by sailors against the American war in Vietnam, from the “Stop Our Ship” (S.O.S) movement, may be found by clicking here.
The USS Gerald R. Ford;
The USS Gerald R. Ford may be jinxed because it is named after a president who was never voted into office. It’s named after a Republican president who pardoned former President Richard Nixon a.k.a Tricky Dick, for all of his crimes while in office, including the Watergate break-in at the Democratic National Headquarters in Washington, D.C.
Reportedly, “The USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) was built by Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII)'s Newport News Shipbuilding division in Newport News, Virginia. Construction began in 2005, and the ship was delivered to the U.S. Navy in 2017. It is the lead ship of the Gerald R. Ford class of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers.”
Kirkland H. Donald (Chairman) of HII.
Christopher D. Kastner (President and CEO) of HII.
Eric Chewning (Vice president) of HII, a resident of Great Falls, VA, is a $5,000 campaign contributor to ‘Ollivant for Congress’ during 2025, and is a major campaign contributor to the convicted felon Trump’s campaign, and many other politicians.
See link below for OpenSecrets report for Huntington Ingalls Industries.
https://www.opensecrets.org/orgs/huntington-ingalls-industries/summary?id=D000064813
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
USS Gerald R. Ford sailors may prefer to be at a No Kings rally
By Lynda Carson - March 27, 2026
According to a number of reports, sailors aboard the $13 billion aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, are suspected of setting it on fire to get out of duty in the convicted felon President Trump’s war against Iran.
At this point, the sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford that retreated from the convicted felon President Donald J. Trumps war against Iran, may rather be back in the states to join millions of others in the No Kings rallies happening all across the nation on Saturday, March 28.
Reportedly, “The fire, which broke out in the carrier’s aft laundry facility on March 12, took 30 hours to extinguish, according to the new York Times. The fire is being investigated.” Additionally, there are also numerous reports that sabotage may have been involved by crew members who may be angry that their standard six-month tour of duty has been extended. Making matters worse, the ship’s toilets have been constantly breaking down and clogging up with sewage.
That’s right. The $13 billion aircraft carrier with around 4,600 crew members has been known to be a floating cesspool. After almost a year at sea and experiencing chronic sewage leaks every day, the crew of America’s largest nuclear powered aircraft carrier may be at a breaking point. They may have set fire to the ship to get out away from Trump’s war against Iran.
According to a report with The Times, in part it said, “A fire broke out in the ship’s laundry room, resulting in two sailors being treated for lacerations and more than 200 sailors receiving medical aid for smoke inhalation. The fire lasted more than 30 hours and destroyed much of the berthing.
More than 600 crew members had to sleep on floors and tables and the ship was forced to borrow 1,000 mattresses from the USS John F Kennedy, the US Naval Institute reported. The carrier will now undergo at least a week of repairs at Souda Bay in Crete.”
A January 17, 2026 NPR report, in part said, "Every day that the entire crew is present on the ship, a trouble call has been made for ship's force personnel to repair or unclog a portion of the VCHT system, since June 2023," reads an undated document provided by the Navy, through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.
The carrier has called for help outside the ship 42 times since 2023. The rate of calls is increasing, with 32 calls happening in 2025;12 calls were made after the carrier started its recent deployment in June.
A March 18, 2025 email from the engineering department sent out to all chiefs on the ship said there were 205 breakdowns in four days. The sailors who work on the sewage system, called hull maintenance technicians (HTs), fell behind in the months leading up to USS Ford's scheduled deployment.
"Our sewage system is being mistreated and destroyed by Sailors on a daily basis. My HT's are currently working 19 hours a day right now trying to keep up with the demand," according to the email.
The average age on the USS Ford is similar to a college campus. For many of the sailors, this is their first extended time away from home. At times the emails almost evoke a floating dorm room, revealing that everything from t-shirts to a four-foot piece of rope have been removed from the system. The vacuum pipes are narrow. Brown paper towels and even commercial toilet paper also cause breakdowns. The most common problem is a valve at the back of the toilets that can be knocked loose and cause all of the toilets (which the Navy calls heads) in one of 10 zones to lose suction.”
Additionally, last February, according to an AP report, a protest took place at Souda Bay, Crete, against the USS Gerald R. Ford while it was docked there as the threat’s of war against Iran were heating up again.
If a sailor aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford sabotaged the ship by setting it on fire, it is not the first time that something like this occurred.
Reportedly, during the American war against Vietnam, “In December 1972, Jeffrey Allison, a 19-year-old seaman’s apprentice from Oakland, CA, was sentenced to five years in prison after being convicted of setting a blaze aboard the USS Forrestal in Norfolk, Virginia. On retiring from the Navy the month before, Admiral Charles K. Duncan had called for the Navy to get rid of “‘activist, antisocial, antimilitary, anti-United States misfits” who “may cause sabotage” aboard U.S. ships, United Press International (UPl) reported at the time.”
Sometimes sailors would submit a petition to Congress against U.S. imperialism.
See petition below to Congress from some of the USS Midway aircraft carrier sailors around May, 1973, who were stationed in Alameda, CA, at the time.
“We, the crew and families of the U.S.S. Midway, do hereby exercise our rights as citizens of the United States of America to petition Congress on the following issue. We object to the homeporting in Yokosuka, Japan of the U.S.S. Midway for the following reasons:
(1) We are freely opposed to the excessive expansion and imposition of United States military forces overseas. Homeporting the Midway in Yokosuka is another attempt by the U.S. to permanently establish its military presence in Asia.
(2) We object to the false statements made by the military that there is an all volunteer crew to deploy to Yokosuka.
(3) We disapprove of the government's lack of preparations in providing housing and other living accommodations to support our full complement of crew and families.
(4) It is the right of all military personnel as citizen-soldiers of the U.S. to practice individually or collectively their rights as citizens, namely, (a) the right to free speech, (b) the right to peacefully assemble, (c) freedom of the press, and (d) the right to petition Congress.”
Protest stories and photos by sailors against the American war in Vietnam, from the “Stop Our Ship” (S.O.S) movement, may be found by clicking here.
The USS Gerald R. Ford;
The USS Gerald R. Ford may be jinxed because it is named after a president who was never voted into office. It’s named after a Republican president who pardoned former President Richard Nixon a.k.a Tricky Dick, for all of his crimes while in office, including the Watergate break-in at the Democratic National Headquarters in Washington, D.C.
Reportedly, “The USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) was built by Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII)'s Newport News Shipbuilding division in Newport News, Virginia. Construction began in 2005, and the ship was delivered to the U.S. Navy in 2017. It is the lead ship of the Gerald R. Ford class of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers.”
Kirkland H. Donald (Chairman) of HII.
Christopher D. Kastner (President and CEO) of HII.
Eric Chewning (Vice president) of HII, a resident of Great Falls, VA, is a $5,000 campaign contributor to ‘Ollivant for Congress’ during 2025, and is a major campaign contributor to the convicted felon Trump’s campaign, and many other politicians.
See link below for OpenSecrets report for Huntington Ingalls Industries.
https://www.opensecrets.org/orgs/huntington-ingalls-industries/summary?id=D000064813
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
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Resistance To The War & The Military By Sailors In The Early 70s:
Sat, Mar 28, 2026 4:13AM
More about Jeffrey Allison, of Oakland, CA, accused of setting fire in 1972
Fri, Mar 27, 2026 11:09PM
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