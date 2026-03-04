NO KINGS Pajaro Valley

Date:

Saturday, March 28, 2026

Time:

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

No Kings

Location Details:

Watsonville City Plaza, 358 Main St, Watsonville

We have the power and are claiming it together. No Thrones. No Crowns. No Kings.



What began in 2025 as a single day of defiance has become a sustained national resistance to tyranny, spreading from small towns to city centers and across every community determined to defend democracy. Our peaceful movement is bigger than ever.



When our families are under attack and costs are pushing people to the brink, silence is not an option. We will defend ourselves and our communities against this administration’s unjust and cruel acts of violence.



On March 28th, rise up, take to the streets, and say it loud: no thrones, no crowns, no kings. We’re not watching history happen—we’re making it. Join us.



A core principle behind all No Kings events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events.