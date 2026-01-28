From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
No Kings 3: Nationwide Day of Protest - No ICE! Save Democracy!
Date:
Saturday, March 28, 2026
Time:
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
No Kings Coalition
Email:
Location Details:
SF Bay Area, California and nationwide
NO KINGS 3 - Nationwide Day of Protest
Come join the resistance on Saturday, March 28th
Find a protest near you:
https://www.nokings.org/
https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/
https://www.actiontogetherwest.org/bayarea
https://tesla-takedown.com/
No Thrones!
No Crowns!
No Kings!
In 2025, millions of Americans came together in nonviolent protest to oppose the growing authoritarian actions of the Trump administration and affirm that this nation belongs to its people, not to kings.
Since then, people have continued to rise up nonviolently against the Trump administration’s ongoing brutality and abuses of power, including the latest escalation in Minnesota.
The No Kings Coalition is activating an immediate and ongoing nationwide digital organizing effort leading up to our next mass mobilization on March 28, including a flagship event in the Twin Cities.
Then on March 28 we'll take to the streets, ready to bring millions of new allies along with us to declare, in one voice:
NO thugs terrorizing our neighborhoods.
NO troop deployments in our streets.
NO imperial wars of conquest.
NO KINGS.
Trump clearly wishes to rule like a king. But -- as every community targeted by ICE and CBP has shown -- we the people refuse to cower in the face of his cruelty. This country doesn't bow down to tyrants. We sure as hell won't bow down to the kinds of wretched ghouls who kidnap children, teargas schools, and murder our neighbors then slander them as domestic terrorists.
Everything we've done so far, and everything we'll be doing in the next weeks and months, is the stuff of history. And together, we'll write the history of how, for the second time in 250 years, we the people defied, and overcame, a tyrant.
Rise up and help save democracy! No Thrones! No Crowns! No Kings!
PLEASE NOTE: A core principle behind all No Kings events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events.
No Kings Coalition: https://www.nokings.org/partners
________________________________________________________________
MOTHER JONES (Jan 28, 2026)
Ezra Levin, the co-founder and co-executive director of Indivisible:
"Each 'No Kings' has had a different focus, responding to the moment. “No Kings” one was an effort to provide a stark narrative contrast to Trump’s version of reality. He was throwing himself a ridiculous military birthday parade for himself, as authoritarians do. We wanted to make clear that he was small and weak and that the people were against him.
The second 'No Kings' was largely in response to sending the National Guard to invade and occupy American cities.
I think the third 'No Kings' is a response to the secret police force that’s terrorizing American communities."
For the full and complete interview, GO HERE: https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2026/01/no-kings-protests-minneapolis-march-28/
Come join the resistance on Saturday, March 28th
Find a protest near you:
https://www.nokings.org/
https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/
https://www.actiontogetherwest.org/bayarea
https://tesla-takedown.com/
No Thrones!
No Crowns!
No Kings!
In 2025, millions of Americans came together in nonviolent protest to oppose the growing authoritarian actions of the Trump administration and affirm that this nation belongs to its people, not to kings.
Since then, people have continued to rise up nonviolently against the Trump administration’s ongoing brutality and abuses of power, including the latest escalation in Minnesota.
The No Kings Coalition is activating an immediate and ongoing nationwide digital organizing effort leading up to our next mass mobilization on March 28, including a flagship event in the Twin Cities.
Then on March 28 we'll take to the streets, ready to bring millions of new allies along with us to declare, in one voice:
NO thugs terrorizing our neighborhoods.
NO troop deployments in our streets.
NO imperial wars of conquest.
NO KINGS.
Trump clearly wishes to rule like a king. But -- as every community targeted by ICE and CBP has shown -- we the people refuse to cower in the face of his cruelty. This country doesn't bow down to tyrants. We sure as hell won't bow down to the kinds of wretched ghouls who kidnap children, teargas schools, and murder our neighbors then slander them as domestic terrorists.
Everything we've done so far, and everything we'll be doing in the next weeks and months, is the stuff of history. And together, we'll write the history of how, for the second time in 250 years, we the people defied, and overcame, a tyrant.
Rise up and help save democracy! No Thrones! No Crowns! No Kings!
PLEASE NOTE: A core principle behind all No Kings events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events.
No Kings Coalition: https://www.nokings.org/partners
________________________________________________________________
MOTHER JONES (Jan 28, 2026)
Ezra Levin, the co-founder and co-executive director of Indivisible:
"Each 'No Kings' has had a different focus, responding to the moment. “No Kings” one was an effort to provide a stark narrative contrast to Trump’s version of reality. He was throwing himself a ridiculous military birthday parade for himself, as authoritarians do. We wanted to make clear that he was small and weak and that the people were against him.
The second 'No Kings' was largely in response to sending the National Guard to invade and occupy American cities.
I think the third 'No Kings' is a response to the secret police force that’s terrorizing American communities."
For the full and complete interview, GO HERE: https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2026/01/no-kings-protests-minneapolis-march-28/
For more information: https://www.nokings.org/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jan 28, 2026 1:11PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network