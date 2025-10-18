From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Organizers estimate 7,000 people turned out for No Kings Day in Fresno October 18.
The October 18 No Kings Day was twice the size of the first one in June, with 7000 participants. It set a new record as the largest protest in Fresno since the immigration marches in 2006.
