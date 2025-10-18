top
Central Valley Government & Elections

No Kings Protest in Fresno

by Peter Maiden
Sat, Oct 18, 2025 3:19PM
Organizers estimate 7,000 people turned out for No Kings Day in Fresno October 18.
original image (2397x1600)
The October 18 No Kings Day was twice the size of the first one in June, with 7000 participants. It set a new record as the largest protest in Fresno since the immigration marches in 2006.
§Protesters at No Kings Day October 18
by Peter Maiden
Sat, Oct 18, 2025 3:19PM
sm_nokingsii-1.jpg
original image (2397x1600)
§Inflatable costumes at the No Kings Day protest.
by Peter Maiden
Sat, Oct 18, 2025 3:19PM
sm_nokingsii-3.jpg
original image (2397x1600)
§A protester at No Kings Day with his message.
by Peter Maiden
Sat, Oct 18, 2025 3:19PM
sm_nokingsii-4.jpg
original image (1600x2397)
§Protesters hold a No Kings Day flag on October 18.
by Peter Maiden
Sat, Oct 18, 2025 3:19PM
sm_nokingsii-5.jpg
original image (2397x1600)
Add Your Comments
