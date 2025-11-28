A New Wave of Union Baristas Join Longest ULP Strike in Starbucks History as Allies and Customers Back Their Fight

NATIONWIDE, November 28, 2025 – More union Starbucks baristas are on ULP strike Friday, joining what has become the longest unfair labor practice (ULP) strike in Starbucks history. With the addition of hundreds of new union baristas from 26 new stores across nearly 20 new cities joining the picket lines, 2,500 baristas from 120+ stores across 85 cities are now engaged in the open-ended ULP strike that began on Red Cup Day, November 13 and expanded on November 20, to protest Starbucks’ historic union busting and failure to finalize a fair union contract.“We’re joining the Red Cup Rebellion to fight for a better future at Starbucks that we all know is possible,” said Hailie Muro (she/her), a 3-year shift supervisor from Los Angeles who joined the ULP strike Friday. “Baristas make the Starbucks experience what it is. That’s why we need Starbucks to stop union busting and finalize a fair contract that supports us with better pay, hours, and the staffing we need to properly serve our customers.”Union stores in the following cities joined the ongoing open-ended ULP strike on Friday: Benton, Ark.; Los Angeles, Calif.; San Jose, Calif.; Alpharetta, Ga.; Rockford, Ill.; Bloomington, Ind.; Indianapolis, Ind.; Gardner, Mass.; Ann Arbor, Mich.; Saint Louis, Mo.; New York, N.Y.; Apex, N.C.; Fayetteville, N.C.; Salem, Ore.; Reading, Pa.; Wilkes-Barre, Pa.; Bountiful, Utah; South Salt Lake, Utah; Woods Cross, Utah; Richmond, Va.; Fitchburg, Wis.; and Madison, Wis.They join baristas from union stores in the following 65+ cities who remain out on the open-ended ULP strike. For a complete list of cities where workers are striking, see this Interested Parties Memo from Workers United.The 11,000 Starbucks Workers United baristas across the country, backed by tens of thousands of allies and supporters, are prepared to do what it takes to win a fair contract and an end to union busting. As of Black Friday, more than 125,000 people have signed the ‘No Contract, No Coffee’ pledge to not buy Starbucks while baristas are on ULP strike.“It’s time for Brian Niccol and Starbucks executives to stop stalling and cut the excuses,” said Michelle Eisen, Starbucks Workers United spokesperson and 15-year veteran barista. “We need real solutions that address our basic demands and the hundreds of labor law violations that remain outstanding. The ball is in their court.”Baristas, Allies Bring Fight to New Frontiers: ‘Wherever Starbucks is, our picket lines will be there too’Friday’s ULP strike expansion builds on recent Red Cup Rebellion actions at key corporate sites. Last week, dozens of delivery trucks turned away from a picket line made up of hundreds of baristas and allies outside of Starbucks’ largest distribution center in the world in York, Penn.On Monday, hundreds of union baristas and allies brought their ULP strike to the satellite office Starbucks has outfitted for CEO Brian Niccol in Newport Beach, Calif.Historic Labor Law ViolationsStarbucks’ failure to listen to and support their own baristas has forced them to strike over unfair labor practices. Starbucks is the biggest violator of labor law in modern history as the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) and its Administrative Law Judges (ALJ) have found that Starbucks has committed more than 400 labor law violations.In a stunning rebuke to Starbucks, an ALJ recently recommended a broad cease and desist order against Starbucks’ unlawful union busting, stating: “[Starbucks] has engaged in a scorched earth campaign and pattern of misconduct in response to union organizing at its stores across the United States. […] I take notice that despite several Board orders and dozens of ALJ decisions, Respondent’s behavior continues unabated.”To date, Workers United has filed more than 1,000 ULPs, including more than 125 since January 2025. More than 650 unresolved charges remain, including a set of national ULPs around bad faith bargaining and unilateral policy changes, and specific ULPs around retaliatory firings and discipline.Red Cup Rebellion Draws Support of Elected Leaders, Teamsters, AlliesUnion baristas’ bravery has garnered the support from dozens of elected officials from all across the country. Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-CO), New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s transition co-chair Lina Kahn and incoming First Deputy Mayor Dean Fuleihan, New York City Council Member Chi Ossé, and Philadelphia City Council Member Nicholas O’Rourke recently joined striking union baristas on picket lines. Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL), a former Starbucks barista, recently shared a message of solidarity and telling his followers to not buy Starbucks while baristas are on ULP strike.In solidarity with striking union baristas, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT) have sanctioned the nationwide ULP strike. Teamsters drivers around the country have refused to cross picket lines to deliver food, pick up trash, or bring packages to striking Starbucks locations. Striking union baristas are also being supported on the picket lines with strike kitchens organized by local chapters of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA).Starbucks Continues to Stonewall Union Baristas’ Contract DemandsFinalizing a fair union contract would cost Starbucks less than one average day’s sales and less than Starbucks Niccol’s $96 million compensation for just four months of work in 2024, which is the biggest CEO-to-worker pay gap in the country and 6,666 times the average barista’s salary.For over six months, Starbucks has stonewalled union baristas by refusing to put forth new proposals to address their core demands:* Better hours to improve staffing in our stores. Understaffing is rampant, leading to longer wait times as customer orders stream in. Yet too many baristas still aren’t getting enough hours to pay the bills or meet the threshold for benefits. Starbucks needs to invest in increasing barista hours.* Higher take-home pay. Too many baristas struggle to get by, while executives make millions. Starbucks needs to put more money toward barista’s take-home pay.* Resolution for hundreds of outstanding unfair labor practice charges for union busting. The coffee giant has committed more labor law violations than any employer in modern history. Starbucks needs to fully resolve legal issues impacting baristas.