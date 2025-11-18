top
Peninsula Labor & Workers

Customers Support Starbucks Workers on Strike

by Block Store Entrance in Palo Alto (howl [at] thewolves.net)
Tue, Nov 18, 2025 5:10AM
Solidarity with workers!
Photos by Michelle H.
Customers in Palo Alto CA in solidarity with workers.
original image (960x1280)
As of November 13, Starbucks employees across the country officially went on strike, saying they are prepared for this to become the biggest and longest strike in Starbucks history. Workers are asking all allies to skip Starbucks purchases and sign a "No Contract No Coffee" pledge.

In the San Francisco Bay Area, members of The Wolves, based in Menlo Park, took their support for workers to another level. On November 14 they added a popular Palo Alto Starbucks location to their monthly "Fascist Crawl", a march that winds through that city's downtown. Their regular walking tour/protest stops at corporations owned by billionaires including Palantir, Apple, Salesforce, Amazon/Whole Foods, Valor Equity and the original location of Facebook.

At the newly added Starbucks stop, a group of about 25 people of all ages, some in Portlandesque costumes, held a SpeakOut/SingOut to the surprise of many coffee drinking customers on the store's large front patio. The Raging Grannies were on hand to lead singing.

Link to video of their action below. The Wolves website is http://www.TheWolves.net. Please visit http://www.nocontractnocoffee.org to sign the pledge and see other ways you can support the workers.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DRENCT5DpSI/
§Ready at the store's entry point
by Block Store Entrance in Palo Alto
Tue, Nov 18, 2025 5:10AM
sm_indystarmbwa.jpg
original image (720x1280)
https://www.instagram.com/p/DRENCT5DpSI/
