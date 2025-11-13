Union Starbucks Baristas in Santa Cruz County Join Nationwide Strike by Santa Cruz News

Today, union Starbucks baristas at the Santa Cruz, Soquel and Scotts Valley stores are joining over one thousand baristas nationwide to launch a “Red Cup Rebellion” unfair labor practice strike. The strike is open-ended and comes after, "six months of Starbucks refusing to offer new proposals to address workers’ demands for better staffing, higher pay, and resolution of hundreds of unfair labor practice charges," according to a press release from Starbucks Workers United.