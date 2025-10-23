top
Americas
Americas
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 10/23/2025
Americas San Francisco Immigrant Rights Police State & Prisons Racial Justice

ICE: Hands Off the Bay - San Francisco Rally & March

Embarcadero Plaza, San Francisco
original image (1350x1687)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, October 23, 2025
Time:
5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
via Bay Resistance
Location Details:
Embarcadero Plaza, San Francisco
MARCH AND RALLY!

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 23
Embarcadero Plaza, San Francisco 5PM

Trump is using the power of the federal government and the U.S. military against the American people. Trump has made it clear: he wants to tear down the Bay and California because of what we represent — our diversity, our respect and care for our neighbors regardless of where each of us was born and the spirit of resistance that runs deep in our bones. The people of the Bay Area are united and we refuse to allow Trump to divide us.

The Bay is uniting bravely to protect our loved ones because we know immigrants are our family, our neighbors, and our friends, and many of us are immigrants ourselves. This is a moment for us to come together to to show that we stand united in the Bay and will keep our families safe and whole.

Plug in at bit.ly/baygetready
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/bayresistance/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Oct 23, 2025 1:22AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$135.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Womyn
International
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code