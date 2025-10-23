ICE: Hands Off the Bay - San Francisco Rally & March

Date:

Thursday, October 23, 2025

Time:

5:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

via Bay Resistance

Location Details:

Embarcadero Plaza, San Francisco

Trump is using the power of the federal government and the U.S. military against the American people. Trump has made it clear: he wants to tear down the Bay and California because of what we represent — our diversity, our respect and care for our neighbors regardless of where each of us was born and the spirit of resistance that runs deep in our bones. The people of the Bay Area are united and we refuse to allow Trump to divide us.



The Bay is uniting bravely to protect our loved ones because we know immigrants are our family, our neighbors, and our friends, and many of us are immigrants ourselves. This is a moment for us to come together to to show that we stand united in the Bay and will keep our families safe and whole.



Plug in at bit.ly/baygetready