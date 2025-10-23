From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
ICE: Hands Off the Bay - San Francisco Rally & March
Date:
Thursday, October 23, 2025
Time:
5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
via Bay Resistance
Location Details:
Embarcadero Plaza, San Francisco
MARCH AND RALLY!
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 23
Embarcadero Plaza, San Francisco 5PM
Trump is using the power of the federal government and the U.S. military against the American people. Trump has made it clear: he wants to tear down the Bay and California because of what we represent — our diversity, our respect and care for our neighbors regardless of where each of us was born and the spirit of resistance that runs deep in our bones. The people of the Bay Area are united and we refuse to allow Trump to divide us.
The Bay is uniting bravely to protect our loved ones because we know immigrants are our family, our neighbors, and our friends, and many of us are immigrants ourselves. This is a moment for us to come together to to show that we stand united in the Bay and will keep our families safe and whole.
Plug in at bit.ly/baygetready
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 23
Embarcadero Plaza, San Francisco 5PM
Trump is using the power of the federal government and the U.S. military against the American people. Trump has made it clear: he wants to tear down the Bay and California because of what we represent — our diversity, our respect and care for our neighbors regardless of where each of us was born and the spirit of resistance that runs deep in our bones. The people of the Bay Area are united and we refuse to allow Trump to divide us.
The Bay is uniting bravely to protect our loved ones because we know immigrants are our family, our neighbors, and our friends, and many of us are immigrants ourselves. This is a moment for us to come together to to show that we stand united in the Bay and will keep our families safe and whole.
Plug in at bit.ly/baygetready
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/bayresistance/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Oct 23, 2025 1:22AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network