San Jose: ICE Out of the Bay - Emergency Rally

Date:

Thursday, October 23, 2025

Time:

5:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

ICE Out of the Bay!

Location Details:

San Jose City Hall, 200 E Santa Clara St, San Jose

🚨 EMERGENCY RALLY SJ CITY HALL 5PM 🚨



ICE and National Guard forces are being deployed in the Bay Area.



We must unite for our city and protect our neighbors and demand ICE OUT NOW. FUERA ICE.