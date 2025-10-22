top
Americas South Bay Immigrant Rights Police State & Prisons

San Jose: ICE Out of the Bay - Emergency Rally

San Jose City Hall, 200 E Santa Clara St, San Jose
original image (1080x1350)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, October 23, 2025
Time:
5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
ICE Out of the Bay!
Location Details:
San Jose City Hall, 200 E Santa Clara St, San Jose
🚨 EMERGENCY RALLY SJ CITY HALL 5PM 🚨

ICE and National Guard forces are being deployed in the Bay Area.

We must unite for our city and protect our neighbors and demand ICE OUT NOW. FUERA ICE.
Added to the calendar on Wed, Oct 22, 2025 11:11PM
§
by ICE Out of the Bay!
Wed, Oct 22, 2025 11:11PM
sm_san_jose_ice_out_of_the_bay_2.jpg
original image (1080x1349)
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center.
