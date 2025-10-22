From the Open-Publishing Calendar
San Jose: ICE Out of the Bay - Emergency Rally
Date:
Thursday, October 23, 2025
Time:
5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
ICE Out of the Bay!
Location Details:
San Jose City Hall, 200 E Santa Clara St, San Jose
🚨 EMERGENCY RALLY SJ CITY HALL 5PM 🚨
ICE and National Guard forces are being deployed in the Bay Area.
We must unite for our city and protect our neighbors and demand ICE OUT NOW. FUERA ICE.
Added to the calendar on Wed, Oct 22, 2025 11:11PM
