California Animal Liberation

Advocates Rally at Governor’s Office to Pardon Activist Jailed for Rescuing 4 Chickens

by Direct Action Everywhere
Wed, Dec 17, 2025 10:16PM
Zoe Rosenberg, 23, is jailed in Sonoma County for rescuing suffering chickens from a Perdue slaughterhouse
original image (3024x1664)
Activists speak at the governor's office (Credit: Direct Action Everywhere)

December 17, 2025, SACRAMENTO, CA - Activists with the animal rights network Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) rallied at Governor Gavin Newsom’s office Wednesday, urging him to pardon jailed animal rescuer Zoe Rosenberg and ensure her immediate release. Nearly 40,000 people have already signed the group’s petition to Governor Newsom at FreeZoe.org

Ms. Rosenberg, a UC Berkeley student and animal cruelty investigator with DxE, was convicted of felony conspiracy and sentenced to 90 days in jail for rescuing four sick chickens from Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry slaughterhouse. Prior to the rescue, Ms. Rosenberg and other DxE investigators had documented and reported extensive violations of California Penal Code Section 597 at Petaluma Poultry’s operations, including sick and injured birds left to die at the company’s factory farms, and birds being condemned as “cadavers” at the slaughterhouse, an industry term for birds who were scalded alive.

Ms. Rosenberg has Type 1 diabetes and gastroparesis, a partially paralyzed stomach. She uses a life-sustaining insulin pump and a feeding tube. Supporters say jail time is a “potential death sentence” given Ms. Rosenberg’s serious health issues. WellPath, the for-profit company responsible for medical services inside the Sonoma County jail, has been sued over 1,400 times, including for wrongful deaths. 

A representative for Governor Newsom’s office spoke with the activists rallying today and said the governor is aware of the petition and looking into it. She said, “We hope she’s ok,” acknowledging the danger Ms. Rosenberg faces in jail. 

Ms. Rosenberg is being held in solitary confinement in the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility. Meanwhile, Petaluma Poultry has still not faced any investigation by law enforcement.

Before going to Governor Newsom’s office, the activists protested inside the California Attorney General’s Office at 1300 I Street.

They once again hand-delivered a printed report with photos of criminal animal cruelty at Petaluma Poultry and asked AG Rob Bonta to hold factory farms accountable for violating state animal cruelty laws. Since 2018, DxE has reported evidence of animal cruelty at factory farms and slaughterhouses including those operated by Perdue Foods’ subsidiary Petaluma Poultry to the AG’s office, but no action has been taken. Today, activists escalated to protesting loudly inside the office, demanding a meeting. 

DxE is asking the AG’s Office to step in and prosecute animal cruelty at Petaluma Poultry, given the Sonoma County District Attorney’s refusal to do so. Under Article V, Section 13 of the California Constitution, the attorney general has the authority to prosecute crimes when local officials fail to enforce the law. 

“The person who documented this animal cruelty is in jail right now while the company that perpetrated it is continuing to profit off of criminal behavior," said Jonathan Frohnmayer, an attorney with DxE who reported the violations at Petaluma Poultry to Bonta’s Office on Wednesday. "Attorney General Bonta is consistently on the right side of history when it comes to justice and compassion. Holding factory farms accountable would be a precedent-setting opportunity to protect even more victims of crimes.”

The rescued chickens, whom Ms. Rosenberg named Poppy, Aster, Ivy and Azalea, are alive today at a sanctuary for rescued farm animals. 

For more information: https://www.directactioneverywhere.com/
