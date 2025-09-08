Trial in the high-profile felony prosecution of animal rescuer Zoe Rosenberg. Zoe Rosenberg, 23, is charged with felony conspiracy and 3 misdemeanors for rescuing chickens from Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry slaughterhouse

Zoe Rosenberg with a rescued cow at the animal sanctuary she founded when she was 11 years old.

September 8, 2025, Santa Rosa, CA - Trial will begin one week from today, Monday, September 15th, in the high-profile case of animal rescuer Zoe Rosenberg, who is charged with felony conspiracy and three misdemeanors for her June 2023 rescue of four chickens from Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry slaughterhouse. Her charges carry a maximum sentence of nearly five years in jail.



Ms. Rosenberg is represented by Chris Carraway, Staff Attorney at the Animal Activist Legal Defense Project (AALDP). In 2023, Mr. Carraway successfully represented another animal rescuer who was acquitted of theft charges for rescuing a bird from a slaughter truck.



Ms. Rosenberg and a lawyer from AALDP will speak at a press conference outside the courthouse at 10:00 AM before court begins at 11:00 AM. Hundreds of animal advocates are expected to attend the trial in support of Ms. Rosenberg and the right to rescue animals from abuse.