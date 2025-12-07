Demonstrators urged the grocery chain to cut ties with Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry, with placards showing recent conditions of Petaluma Poultry operations

DECEMBER 6, 2025, Berkeley, CA - Over two dozen activists with the animal rights group Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) protested loudly outside Trader Joe’s in Berkeley for approximately 90 minutes on Saturday afternoon, once again urging the retailer to cut ties with Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry. At Petaluma Poultry’s operations in Sonoma County, DxE investigators have documented evidence of widespread disease and animal cruelty, including birds being scalded alive at the slaughterhouse. Trader Joe’s sources from Petaluma Poultry for its store-brand “free range” and “organic” chicken, as shown by the plant code P-2882 stamped on the packages. Petaluma Poultry is owned by Perdue Foods, one of the largest chicken producers in the country.

The protest follows this week’s sentencing of DxE animal rescuer Zoe Rosenberg to 90 days in jail for rescuing four sick chickens from a transport truck at the Petaluma Poultry slaughterhouse in November 2023 and getting them medical care. Ms. Rosenberg, who must turn herself in to the Sonoma County jail on December 10th, was also ordered to pay over $100,000 in restitution and spend two years on supervised probation with a no contact order with specific members of DxE, including a former veterinary technician who cared for the chickens after she rescued them.

Protesters at Trader Joe’s held signs showing photos from Ms. Rosenberg’s investigation at a Petaluma Poultry factory farm and photos of chickens crowded on transport trucks at the slaughterhouse earlier this year. DxE is calling on Trader Joe’s to cut ties with Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry, citing the company’s documented animal cruelty and persecution of an activist who blew the whistle.

“It is a disgrace that Trader Joe's continues to sell from Perdue's Petaluma Poultry despite the animal cruelty evidence that came out during my trial and in the years leading up to it," said Ms. Rosenberg, who was at the protest. "While I am in jail, I hope people will continue to keep the pressure on until they cut ties.”

Following Ms. Rosenberg’s conviction, Oscar-winning actor Joaquin Phoenix condemned her prosecution, urging the Sonoma County District Attorney to instead prosecute animal cruelty at the Petaluma Poultry slaughterhouse.



The Berkeley protest was part of a nationwide weekend of action at Trader Joe's stores across the country, including in Sacramento today and Petaluma tomorrow.