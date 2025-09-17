top
Animal Liberation

Update on Zoe Rosenberg Animal Rescue Trial

by Direct Action Everywhere
Wed, Sep 17, 2025 12:00PM
Zoe Rosenberg, 23, is charged with felony conspiracy and 3 misdemeanors for rescuing chickens from Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry slaughterhouse
Zoe Rosenberg, 23, is charged with felony conspiracy and 3 misdemeanors for rescuing chickens from Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry slaughterhouse
original image (7518x5242)

Photo: Leon Kunstenaar

(SEPTEMBER 15, 2025, SANTA ROSA, CA) - Trial is underway in the high-profile case of animal rescuer Zoe Rosenberg, who is charged with felony conspiracy and three misdemeanors for her June 2023 rescue of four ailing chickens from Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry slaughterhouse. Her charges carry a maximum sentence of up to nearly five years in jail, and she has been forced to wear a GPS ankle monitor for over 20 months while awaiting trial.
  • After 20 months wearing a court-ordered GPS ankle monitor, Zoe finally had the monitor removed yesterday.
  • Judge Gnoss ruled that defense witnesses will not be allowed to testify about evidence from prior investigations into Petaluma Poultry factory farms but that Zoe will be allowed to testify in a limited way about how these investigations influenced her beliefs and intent.
  • Judge Gnoss ruled that evidence regarding the conditions of the four rescued birds will be allowed. Carla Cabral, the primary caretaker of the birds after they were rescued, will be allowed to testify about their condition, and the birds' medical records can be introduced.
  • Jury selection will begin tomorrow, Thursday, at 1:30pm and it is expected to last multiple days. Judge Gross explained that the court will be calling more than the usual number of potential jurors for the jury pool because this case has generated strong feelings among the public which could render some jurors unfit for service.
For more information: http://www.directactioneverywhere.com
