top
Animal Liberation
Animal Liberation
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Animal Liberation

Zoe Rosenberg Testifies in Perdue Chicken Rescue Trial

by Direct Action Everywhere
Fri, Oct 17, 2025 7:41PM
Zoe Rosenberg, who rescued four sick and wounded chickens from a Perdue slaughterhouse, takes the stand in her trial

(Santa Rosa, Oct. 17, 2025) - Zoe Rosenberg took the stand in her open rescue trial. She discussed her experiences growing up with chickens and what led her to animal rights activism, founding a sanctuary, and caring for thousands of chickens over the years along with her mother, who is a veterinarian. She discussed her belief in animal rights, and that factory farms and slaughterhouses should not exist.

She testified that she has worked with law enforcement to rescue animals from cockfighting rings and hoarding situations. She also discussed her animal rights activism, including her membership in Direct Action Everywhere, doing speaking events, social media, leading trainings, and investigating factory farms. She openly admitted to rescuing four birds from the Petaluma Poultry slaughterhouse on June 13, 2023, whom she named Poppy, Ivy, Aster, and Azalea, and taking them to receive care. She stated she believed Petaluma Poultry was criminally abusing animals and she believed her actions were lawful, in part due to a legal opinion she received from a former federal prosecutor.

Prior to Ms. Rosenberg taking the stand, Raven Deerbrook completed her testimony from yesterday, in which she discussed investigating the Petaluma Poultry slaughterhouse prior to Ms. Rosenberg’s rescue, documenting condemnation records (of birds who died in ways that rendered them unfit for human consumption), accessing computers, emailing documents, and placing tracking devices on Petaluma Poultry trucks. Ms. Deerbrook also testified to sharing her findings with Ms. Rosenberg and inviting her to participate in the investigation of Petaluma Poultry.

Court will resume on Monday at 11 AM with evidentiary matters and then Ms. Rosenberg will continue her testimony at 1:30 PM.

Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$160.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code