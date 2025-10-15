Carla Cabral testifies in Santa Rosa trial of Zoe Rosenberg who rescued four chickens from Perdue slaughterhouse.

(Santa Rosa, Oct. 15) - Today in court, Carla Cabral completed her testimony. Ms. Cabral cared for the 4 chickens immediately after Ms. Rosenberg rescued them, and for about a month afterwards. Prosecutors inquired further into Ms. Cabral’s beliefs about animal rights (that she is vegan and would like to see animal agriculture abolished), that she has posted on social media about these beliefs, that she is friends with other animal rights activists and members of Direct Action Everywhere, and that she herself has participated in open rescues and civil disobedience in the name of animal rights.



She stated that she has participated in open rescues and supports Ms. Rosenberg’s rescue of four chickens because it was the right thing to do. She testified that, though she holds these beliefs, she also has friends who are not vegans and that no one in her family is vegan. Asked how her veganism and beliefs influence her care of animals, Ms. Cabral stated that those values cause her to want to give the best care to any animal who arrives to her in need of care.



Court will resume on Thursday at 11am with the defense calling its next witness.